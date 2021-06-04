Reading Time: < 1 minute
Your eyes do not fool you! This magnificent dish features a walnut based vegan pate and a chickpea based plant-based egg!
Ingredients
- 1 cup walnuts
- 25 g parsley
- 25 g mint
- 1 can black beans drained and rinsed
- 2 cloves garlic
- 1/2 tsp smoked paprika
- 1 tbsp soy sauce
- 1/2 lemon juice only
- 2 tbsp tomato puree
- 1/2 tsp sea salt fine
- 1/4 tsp black pepper ground
- 2 tbsp olive oil
Instructions
-
Pulse the walnuts in your food processor until you have an even crumble like this, not a fine powder. Add the crumble to a mixing bowl and set aside.
-
Rinse and dry the mint and parsley. Pick off the thickest stalks and chop the leaves finely. Add to the mixing bowl.
-
Add the remaining ingredients and, using your hands or a potato masher, combine everything. As with the walnuts, we want to retain some texture in the beans. We don’t want a completely smooth paste.
-
Transfer the mix to a storage container and keep in the fridge overnight or at least several hours. The walnut crumble in the mix should soften as it absorbs some of the juices.
-
Serve in any number of ways! Enjoy as a starter (like in the picture above). Or roll into balls as part of a mezze. Spread it in your sandwiches and wraps. Stuff veggies with it. Put it on pizza. You do you!
-
Find the Plant-Based Egg recipe here
- If you like the idea of the vegan egg yolk but don’t have the necessary equipment, there’s an easier way: simply add a blob of my vegan egg yolk sauce.
This recipe was republished with permission from Ticho’s Table.
Find the original recipe here.