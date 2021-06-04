Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Your eyes do not fool you! This magnificent dish features a walnut based vegan pate and a chickpea based plant-based egg!
Duration5 mins
Prep Time5 mins
Servings4 people

Ingredients

  • 1 cup walnuts
  • 25 g parsley
  • 25 g mint
  • 1 can black beans drained and rinsed
  • 2 cloves garlic
  • 1/2 tsp smoked paprika
  • 1 tbsp soy sauce
  • 1/2 lemon juice only
  • 2 tbsp tomato puree
  • 1/2 tsp sea salt fine
  • 1/4 tsp black pepper ground
  • 2 tbsp olive oil

Instructions

  • Pulse the walnuts in your food processor until you have an even crumble like this, not a fine powder. Add the crumble to a mixing bowl and set aside.
  • Rinse and dry the mint and parsley. Pick off the thickest stalks and chop the leaves finely. Add to the mixing bowl.
  • Add the remaining ingredients and, using your hands or a potato masher, combine everything. As with the walnuts, we want to retain some texture in the beans. We don’t want a completely smooth paste.
  • Transfer the mix to a storage container and keep in the fridge overnight or at least several hours. The walnut crumble in the mix should soften as it absorbs some of the juices.
  • Serve in any number of ways! Enjoy as a starter (like in the picture above). Or roll into balls as part of a mezze. Spread it in your sandwiches and wraps. Stuff veggies with it. Put it on pizza. You do you!
  • Find the Plant-Based Egg recipe here

 

This recipe was republished with permission from Ticho’s Table.

Find the original recipe here.

Ticho's Table

Jonathon is a British native living in Ghent, Belgium. Ticho’s Table is all about exploring the endless possibilities of plant-based food. 21st century food!