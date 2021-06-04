Rinse and dry the mint and parsley. Pick off the thickest stalks and chop the leaves finely. Add to the mixing bowl.

Add the remaining ingredients and, using your hands or a potato masher, combine everything. As with the walnuts, we want to retain some texture in the beans. We don’t want a completely smooth paste.

Transfer the mix to a storage container and keep in the fridge overnight or at least several hours. The walnut crumble in the mix should soften as it absorbs some of the juices.

