Cut the pumpkin in half, remove the seeds and peel it. Then cut it in strips, followed by small cubes.

Add pumpkin to a large mixing bowl, followed by a generous pinch of salt and the bulgur. Mix well, cover and refrigerate overnight (by doing this, we allow the bulgur to absorb some of the moisture of the pumpkin).

The next day, add all the remaining ingredients into the filling mixture, mix well and set aside.

For the pastry, in a large mixing bowl, add the flour, sunflower protein powder, salt and mix. Add the olive oil and combine well with your hands.

Continue by adding the water, bit by bit while mixing.

Once the dough comes together, divide it into 2 pieces, then divide each piece to 3 pieces, to end up with 6 pieces. Shape them into balls with your hands, and place them back into the bowl.

Cover the bowl with a kitchen towel, and roll one by one the balls using a rolling pin on a slightly floured surface.

Use a round size bowl to cut circles and add 1-1,5 tablespoons of the filling covering half of each circle. Fold them into a half-moon shape, press gently the edges with your fingers to stick together, and crimp to seal.

Place each pie on a baking tray lined with parchment paper, and continue until you have used all the filling and dough.

For the glaze, in a small bowl mix all the ingredients and brush each pie just before you bake them.