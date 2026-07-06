These cinnamon-fig protein bars are a healthy homemade snack with vegan protein, oats, seeds, and dried fruit. Dates and figs sweeten the bars without refined sugar. Nut or seed butter helps bind the mixture, while rolled oats give each bar a chewy texture.

This recipe is from Javant Brenton’s cookbook Make Your Own. It uses plant-based protein powder, ground flaxseed, and ground chia seeds to make the bars more filling. Cinnamon adds warmth, while chopped figs add small, sweet pieces throughout the dough. You can use seed butter to keep the bars nut-free.

Read more: Vegan Protein Blueberry Muffins

These cinnamon-fig protein bars are useful for meal prep because they store well. Keep them in an airtight container for up to one week, or freeze them for up to one month. Each batch makes eight bars, so you can make them once and have a ready snack for several days. The protein content depends on the powder and nut or seed butter you choose.

This recipe is republished with permission from Make Your Own by Javant Benton, published by Balance Publishing.

Prep these plant-based cinnamon-fig protein bars

These homemade vegan protein bars use oats, figs, dates, flaxseed, chia seeds, and plant-based protein powder. They make a simple snack for meal prep and can be stored in the fridge or freezer. No ratings yet Servings 8 bars Ingredients ½ cup nut or seed butter

¼ cup plus 2 tablespoons plant milk

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

6 Medjool dates pitted

2 figs plus ½ cup chopped figs divided

1½ cups rolled oats

½ cup unsweetened plant-based protein powder

¼ cup ground flaxseed

¼ cup ground chia seeds

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

¼ teaspoon salt optional Instructions Line an 8-inch pan with parchment paper.

In a food processor, combine the nut butter, plant milk, and vanilla extract. Add the dates and 2 figs and process until smooth.

Add the rolled oats, protein powder, ground flaxseed, ground chia, ground cinnamon, and salt, if using. Process until combined and a very thick dough is formed. If the dough is too moist, add some more protein powder. If the dough is too dry, add very small amounts of plant milk.

Fold in the chopped figs.

Press the mixture into the prepared pan. Place in the freezer for 1 hour. Cut into 8 equal pieces.

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