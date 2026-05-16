Vibrant Wild Garlic And Edamame Pesto Pasta

This wild garlic and edamame pesto pasta from Natlicious Food is a quick main you can make in about 10 minutes. It’s a simple way to turn a basic bowl of pasta into something more complete without adding extra steps. The pesto uses edamame to increase the protein content while keeping the texture smooth and easy to mix through the pasta.

The process stays straightforward. Cook the pasta, then toss it with the pesto, a few seasonings, and a splash of pasta water to help everything coat evenly. Hemp seeds add another source of plant protein and give the dish a slightly nutty finish. Cherry tomatoes go on at the end, adding freshness and a bit of contrast to the richer sauce.

Read more: Wild Garlic Edamame Pesto

You can make this wild garlic and edamame pesto pasta fresh for lunch or a quick dinner. It’s easy to repeat and doesn’t rely on long prep or cooking times. Everything comes together in one bowl, which keeps it practical for everyday meals.

This recipe was republished with permission from Natlicious Food. Find the original here.

Garlic and edamame pesto pasta method

This wild garlic and edamame pesto pasta is a quick, high-protein vegan meal that comes together in minutes and works well for lunch or a fast dinner. No ratings yet Duration 10 minutes mins Servings 2 Ingredients 200 g pasta of choice (I used linguine)

2 heaped tablespoons wild garlic edamame pesto

3 tablespoons hemp hearts shelled/hulled hemp seeds & extra for serving

Salt and pepper

½ teaspoon dried oregano

A handful of cherry tomatoes Instructions Boil the pasta according to the package instructions, in salted water.

Drain the pasta (keep a little bit of the pasta water) and them in a large bowl.

Mix in the pesto, along with the hemp hearts, oregano and a generous crack of black pepper.

Add some of the pasta water if needed.

Serve them and add the cherry tomatoes on top and sprinkle some extra hemp hearts.

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