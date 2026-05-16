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Lunch Vegan Recipes

Vibrant Wild Garlic And Edamame Pesto Pasta

Enjoy the flavors of Spring in this fresh pesto pasta

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2 Minutes Read

wild garlic and edamame pesto pasta with cherry tomatoes and hemp hearts Make ahead the wild garlic and edamame pesto mentioned for an easy pasta sauce - Media Credit: Natlicious Food
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This wild garlic and edamame pesto pasta from Natlicious Food is a quick main you can make in about 10 minutes. It’s a simple way to turn a basic bowl of pasta into something more complete without adding extra steps. The pesto uses edamame to increase the protein content while keeping the texture smooth and easy to mix through the pasta.

The process stays straightforward. Cook the pasta, then toss it with the pesto, a few seasonings, and a splash of pasta water to help everything coat evenly. Hemp seeds add another source of plant protein and give the dish a slightly nutty finish. Cherry tomatoes go on at the end, adding freshness and a bit of contrast to the richer sauce.

Read more: Wild Garlic Edamame Pesto

You can make this wild garlic and edamame pesto pasta fresh for lunch or a quick dinner. It’s easy to repeat and doesn’t rely on long prep or cooking times. Everything comes together in one bowl, which keeps it practical for everyday meals.

This recipe was republished with permission from Natlicious Food. Find the original here.

Garlic and edamame pesto pasta method

This wild garlic and edamame pesto pasta is a quick, high-protein vegan meal that comes together in minutes and works well for lunch or a fast dinner.
wild garlic and edamame pesto pasta with cherry tomatoes and hemp hearts
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Duration10 minutes
Servings2

Ingredients

  • 200 g pasta of choice (I used linguine)
  • 2 heaped tablespoons wild garlic edamame pesto
  • 3 tablespoons hemp hearts shelled/hulled hemp seeds & extra for serving
  • Salt and pepper
  • ½ teaspoon dried oregano
  • A handful of cherry tomatoes

Instructions

  • Boil the pasta according to the package instructions, in salted water.
  • Drain the pasta (keep a little bit of the pasta water) and them in a large bowl.
  • Mix in the pesto, along with the hemp hearts, oregano and a generous crack of black pepper.
  • Add some of the pasta water if needed.
  • Serve them and add the cherry tomatoes on top and sprinkle some extra hemp hearts.

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Tagged

edamame

high protein

pesto

recipes

vegan recipes

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The Author

Natali Eleftheriou

Natali is a true food enthusiast and has a deep passion for all things food, especially cooking! That's why she started her blog, Natlicious Food. In August 2017, she made a major change into her diet and switched to plant-based, after years of consuming meat and dairy products. This was a big challenge as she was used to having meat in her meals, and it felt like something was missing without it. However, she was determined to cook delicious and tasty plant-based dishes that could compete with her previous meat-based meals.

More by Natali Eleftheriou

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