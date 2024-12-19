This Vegan Turkey Roast Is Surprisingly Easy To Make

As plant-based diets grow in popularity, the demand for creative holiday dishes has risen sharply. Among the most exciting innovations is the vegan “no turkey” roast, a festive alternative to traditional turkey. This version, which is crafted from firm tofu, is perfect for your holiday centerpiece.

It comes from Viva!’s A Very Vegan Christmas Mini Cookbook, and it’s easier to make than it looks. The roast is seasoned with aromatic herbs like rosemary and sage, evoking the classic flavors of a traditional holiday meal. To replicate the golden, crispy texture of turkey skin, rice paper sheets are brushed with a seasoned butter mixture and baked to perfection.

What sets this no turkey roast apart is its herbaceous rub. Made with tasty ingredients like vegan butter, thyme, tarragon, and sage, the rub locks in moisture and enhances every bite with layers of flavor. This combination of thoughtfully chosen ingredients creates a roast that’s not just a substitute but a celebration of plant-based cooking.

Vegan turkey roast

This mouth-watering no turkey roast is much easier to make than it looks! With a crispy ‘skin’ and juicy, tender middle, you’ll create a dazzling centrepiece for your festive table. No ratings yet Duration 1 hour hr 40 minutes mins Cook Time 1 hour hr 20 minutes mins Prep Time 20 minutes mins Ingredients No turkey roast 3 cloves garlic, finely chopped

400 g firm tofu, drained

3 tbsp nutritional yeast

2 tbsp white miso paste

2 tsp onion powder

1 vegan stock cube mixed with 6 tbsp boiling water

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tbsp syrup (eg maple or agave)

1½ tsp salt

¼ tsp black pepper

½ tsp dried rosemary

½ tsp dried sage

60 g chickpeas, drained and rinsed

50 g chickpea flour

310 g vital wheat gluten flour No turkey roast rub 5 tbsp vegan butter, melted

¼-½ tsp salt

1 tsp (heaped) soft brown sugar

1 tsp dried thyme

1 tsp dried sage

1 tsp dried rosemary

1 tsp dried tarragon (optional)

½ tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

1 tsp paprika No turkey roast skin Rice paper sheets (buy in supermarkets, online and in global supermarkets) to fully cover the vegan turkey with a single layer Instructions No turkey roast Fry the garlic for two minutes then place all of the ingredients, apart from the chickpea flour and vital wheat gluten flour, into the food processor using the regular blade (s-blade) and blend until very smooth.

Keeping the same regular blade, add the chickpea flour and vital wheat gluten flour and blend for around 30 seconds until the ingredients have combined and formed a smooth dough. Don’t overstir.

Remove the dough and, without kneading, form into a smooth ball.

Securely wrap the ball of dough in no more than two layers of tin foil and place into a large metal steamer basket with the lid on. Steam for 25 minutes on medium-high before turning the roast over and steaming for another 25 minutes. You might need to add more water to the steamer.

Whilst the dough is steaming, preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas Mark 4 and before the end of steaming, make the no turkey roast rub. No turkey roast rub Using a small saucepan, mix all the ingredients on a low heat until the butter has melted. No turkey roast skin/assembly Remove the no turkey roast from the steamer and thoroughly coat in half of the no turkey roast rub.

Dip the rice paper sheets in hot water until soft and rehydrated. Coat the no turkey roast in the rice paper sheets in a single layer, making sure there are no gaps (it helps to overlap the edges of the sheets).

Place the no turkey roast in the oven for 10 minutes. Remove from the oven and evenly coat with the remaining no turkey roast rub. Place back into the oven and cook for another 15-20 minutes or until the skin is nicely golden and crispy. If the skin is browning too quickly, cover with foil.

This recipe was republished with permission from Viva!’s new A Very Vegan Christmas Mini Cookbook – The Ultimate Guide to a Magical Festive Feast!, Make this Christmas a celebration of flavour, kindness and creativity with A Very Vegan Christmas. Order your copy from the Viva! shop get ready to create the ultimate plant-based holiday feast.

