Lunch Vegan Recipes

Seitan Fried Chicken Nuggets With Sweet BBQ Dipping Sauce

Dip these crispy nugs in a homemade BBQ dipping sauce and enjoy a high-protein, snacky lunch

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Seitan Fried Chicken Nuggets With Sweet BBQ Dipping Sauce These nuggets can be air fried too! - Media Credit: Hayden Steinbaugh
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These seitan fried chicken nuggets are a crispy vegan alternative to classic nuggets. Steamed seitan gives each piece a chewy, meat-like bite, while the panko coating turns crunchy in hot oil. Paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, cayenne, salt, and black pepper season the crust, so the nuggets do not rely only on the dipping sauce.

The recipe is from The Six Vegan Sisters Everyday Cookbook by Six Vegan Sisters. Each piece gets dipped in a simple flour batter, coated in seasoned panko, then fried until crisp. You can also use the air fryer if you want a lighter option with less oil.

Read more: Preserved Lemon Bulgur Salad

Serve these seitan fried chicken nuggets for a quick lunch with fries, slaw, or a simple salad. They also fit into an easy dinner when you want something crisp and filling. The sweet BBQ dipping sauce mixes vegan mayo, Dijon mustard, BBQ sauce, and maple syrup for a creamy, tangy dip. The recipe makes about 30 nuggets, so it can feed a group or leave extras.

Reprinted with permission from The Six Vegan Sisters Everyday Cookbook by Molly Davis, Emily Letchford, and Carrie, Mary-Kate, Hannah, and Shannon Lynch. Page Street Publishing Co. 2021. Photo credit: Hayden Steinbaugh.

Whip up these easy seitan nuggets

These vegan nuggets use steamed seitan, seasoned panko, and a sweet BBQ dipping sauce. They make about 30 pieces and can be fried or air fried for lunch, dinner, or sharing.
Seitan Fried Chicken Nuggets With Sweet BBQ Dipping Sauce
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Duration40 minutes
Cook Time20 minutes
Prep Time20 minutes
Servings30 nuggets

Ingredients

SWEET BBQ DIPPING SAUCE
  • ½ cup vegan mayo soy-free if needed
  • ¼ cup Dijon mustard
  • ¼ cup vegan BBQ sauce
  • 2 tbsp maple syrup or agave
FLOUR COATING
  • ½ cup all-purpose flour
  • ½ cup water
  • ¼ tsp salt
PANKO COATING
  • ½ cup all-purpose flour
  • ½ cup vegan panko breadcrumbs
  • 1 tsp paprika
  • 1 tsp garlic powder
  • 1 tsp onion powder
  • ½ tsp cayenne pepper
  • ½ tsp salt
  • tsp freshly ground black pepper
FRIED SEITAN
  • Canola oil
  • 1 batch Steamed Seitan chopped into about 30 bite-sized pieces (soy-free if needed)

Instructions

  • Prepare the dipping sauce: In a small bowl, combine the mayo, mustard, BBQ sauce and maple syrup. Mix well and refrigerate until serving.
  • Prepare the flour coating and panko coating: In a small bowl, whisk together the ingredients for the flour mixture. In a separate small bowl, mix together the panko coating ingredients.
  • Coat and fry the seitan: Pour 2 inches (5 cm) of canola oil into a deep saucepan or pot, or use a deep fryer according to the manufacturer's instructions, and bring the oil to 350°F (180°C). For each piece of seitan, dip into the flour coating, allowing excess to drip off, then coat with the panko coating. Place in the hot oil, working in batches, if necessary. Fry for about 6 minutes, or until crispy, flipping halfway through. Remove from the oil and place on a large, paper towel–lined plate to absorb any excess oil. Serve warm with the sweet BBQ dipping sauce.
    • You can air fry these! Evenly place the seitan pieces in your air fryer (without touching). Spray with canola oil and air fry at 370 to 380°F (187 to 193°C) for10 to 14 minutes (timing can vary based on your air fryer), flipping and spraying with more canola oil halfway through.

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Tagged

high protein

nuggets

recipes

seitan

vegan recipes

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Six Vegan Sisters is a blog and Instagram account founded by Molly Davis, Emily Letchford and Carrie, Mary-Kate, Hannah and Shannon Lynch—a family of sisters who all follow a vegan diet. They have notably been featured by VegNews, Thrive magazine, Legends of Change, Plant-Based by Nafsika on A&E, Dr. Oz and many more.

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