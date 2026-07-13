Lunch Vegan Recipes

Preserved Lemon Bulgur Salad

This salad is a quick and easy lunch

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2 Minutes Read

Preserved Lemon Bulgur Salad with an olive oil and mustard dressing Use vegan feta for a salty addition to the citrusy salad - Media Credit: Natlicious Food
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This preserved lemon bulgur salad is a vegan lunch with cooked bulgur, plant-based feta, fresh coriander, and thin strips of preserved lemon peel. The bulgur gives the salad a soft, chewy base that makes it more filling than a leafy salad. Preserved lemon adds a sharp citrus flavor, while vegan feta brings a salty, creamy element.

This preserved lemon bulgur salad from Natlicious Food comes together with a blended dressing made from olive oil, lemon juice, apple cider vinegar, maple syrup, English mustard, garlic, oregano, salt, and pepper. The dressing coats the grains well, so each bite has acidity, sweetness, and savory flavor.

Read more: Roasted Summer Veggie Penne With Chickpeas

This salad serves two and suits lunch because it has grain, fat, herbs, and plant-based cheese in one bowl. It does not need many steps, and it can be made once the bulgur has cooked and cooled. Eat it on its own for a quick midday meal, or pack it in a container for a cold lunch.

This recipe comes from Natlicious Food. You can find the original recipe here.

Whip up this easy preserved lemon bulgur salad

This vegan bulgur salad uses preserved lemon, plant-based feta, coriander, and a mustard-lemon dressing. It serves two and makes a simple lunch with chewy grains, citrus, herbs, and salty vegan cheese.
Preserved Lemon Bulgur Salad with an olive oil and mustard dressing
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Servings2

Ingredients

  • 400 g cooked bulgur (approximately 130g dry bulgur)
Dressing:
  • 60 ml olive oil
  • 30 ml lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon each maple syrup and English mustard
  • Salt and pepper
  • A pinch of oregano
  • 1 clove of garlic
Serve with:
  • 100 g plant-based feta crumbled
  • Some fresh coriander chopped
  • ½ preserved lemon skin only, thinly cut

Instructions

  • In a jug, add all the ingredients for the dressing and use a hand blender to blend.
  • In a large bowl, add the cooked bulgur, feta, coriander and preserved lemon.
  • Then add the dressing and combine.

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The Author

Natali Eleftheriou

Natali is a true food enthusiast and has a deep passion for all things food, especially cooking! That's why she started her blog, Natlicious Food. In August 2017, she made a major change into her diet and switched to plant-based, after years of consuming meat and dairy products. This was a big challenge as she was used to having meat in her meals, and it felt like something was missing without it. However, she was determined to cook delicious and tasty plant-based dishes that could compete with her previous meat-based meals.

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