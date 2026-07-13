This preserved lemon bulgur salad is a vegan lunch with cooked bulgur, plant-based feta, fresh coriander, and thin strips of preserved lemon peel. The bulgur gives the salad a soft, chewy base that makes it more filling than a leafy salad. Preserved lemon adds a sharp citrus flavor, while vegan feta brings a salty, creamy element.

This preserved lemon bulgur salad from Natlicious Food comes together with a blended dressing made from olive oil, lemon juice, apple cider vinegar, maple syrup, English mustard, garlic, oregano, salt, and pepper. The dressing coats the grains well, so each bite has acidity, sweetness, and savory flavor.

Read more: Roasted Summer Veggie Penne With Chickpeas

This salad serves two and suits lunch because it has grain, fat, herbs, and plant-based cheese in one bowl. It does not need many steps, and it can be made once the bulgur has cooked and cooled. Eat it on its own for a quick midday meal, or pack it in a container for a cold lunch.

This recipe comes from Natlicious Food. You can find the original recipe here.

Whip up this easy preserved lemon bulgur salad

This vegan bulgur salad uses preserved lemon, plant-based feta, coriander, and a mustard-lemon dressing. It serves two and makes a simple lunch with chewy grains, citrus, herbs, and salty vegan cheese. No ratings yet Servings 2 Ingredients 400 g cooked bulgur (approximately 130g dry bulgur) Dressing: 60 ml olive oil

30 ml lemon juice

2 tablespoons apple cider vinegar

1 teaspoon each maple syrup and English mustard

Salt and pepper

A pinch of oregano

1 clove of garlic Serve with: 100 g plant-based feta crumbled

Some fresh coriander chopped

½ preserved lemon skin only, thinly cut Instructions In a jug, add all the ingredients for the dressing and use a hand blender to blend.

In a large bowl, add the cooked bulgur, feta, coriander and preserved lemon.

Then add the dressing and combine.

PBN runs a sponsored content model. To explore how you can get featured, please email [email protected] or visit everkinddigital.com