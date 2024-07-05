How To Construct The Perfect Vegan Salad

It should be well-known now that salads aren’t boring. If you add the right ingredients, they can be some of the tastiest and most diverse dishes around. If you’re a salad novice, let Clean Food Dirty Girl show you the ideal method for creating a scrumptious salad.

The trick to this salad is its six steps. These are simply a guide to preparing a proper meal that’s texturally appealing and nourishing. The steps are as follows: add your leafy greens, your veggies, your ‘bulk’ or plant protein-rich foods, your extras like apple and avo, your dressing, and finally, a crunchy topping.

Learning how to nourish your body is super important, and salads are a great way to do that, especially in summer when we crave lighter dishes. Salads can be what you make them: light and refreshing, hearty and vibrant, or simply delicious. This delicious salad recipe gives you an idea of a well-rounded and flavorful salad mix.

The recipe below is just a guideline for making a nourishing, high-protein salad. Feel free to get creative beyond the ingredients listed, and remember your six steps when making the perfect, delicious salad.

Delicious salad

The delicious salad includes leafy greens, lots of vegetables with different textures, high-protein black beans, a vegan Caesar dressing, and toppings of sprouts and pumpkin seeds. Try out this tasty recipe and then feel free to adjust it to your liking. No ratings yet Ingredients Romaine lettuce chopped

Cabbage sliced

Carrot chopped

Bell pepper any color, chopped

Celery sliced

Frozen corn kernels thawed

Apple any variety, diced

Canned black beans drained and rinsed

Sprouts any type

Vegan Caesar dressing

Pumpkin seeds toasted Instructions The quantities for this salad are up to you and your preferences. Add as much of each ingredient as you like. Also, feel free to substitute the ingredients as you like.

Place the romaine, cabbage, carrot, bell pepper, celery, corn, apple, black beans, and sprouts in a huge bowl. Top with dressing and toasted pumpkin seeds.

This recipe was created by Clean Food Dirty Girl. Start a trial to Plant Fueled Life for more plant-based and oil-free recipes like this. Photos by Amber Asakura.

