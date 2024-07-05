X
Lunch Vegan Recipes

How To Construct The Perfect Vegan Salad

Stumped on how to make a delicious salad? We’ve got you covered

a vegan delicious salad made with lettuce, black beans, corn, vegan Caesar dressing, sprouts, and bell pepper This salad is meant to be freestyled and made your own - Media Credit: Amber Asakura
It should be well-known now that salads aren’t boring. If you add the right ingredients, they can be some of the tastiest and most diverse dishes around. If you’re a salad novice, let Clean Food Dirty Girl show you the ideal method for creating a scrumptious salad.

The trick to this salad is its six steps. These are simply a guide to preparing a proper meal that’s texturally appealing and nourishing. The steps are as follows: add your leafy greens, your veggies, your ‘bulk’ or plant protein-rich foods, your extras like apple and avo, your dressing, and finally, a crunchy topping.

Learning how to nourish your body is super important, and salads are a great way to do that, especially in summer when we crave lighter dishes. Salads can be what you make them: light and refreshing, hearty and vibrant, or simply delicious. This delicious salad recipe gives you an idea of a well-rounded and flavorful salad mix.

The recipe below is just a guideline for making a nourishing, high-protein salad. Feel free to get creative beyond the ingredients listed, and remember your six steps when making the perfect, delicious salad.

Delicious salad

The delicious salad includes leafy greens, lots of vegetables with different textures, high-protein black beans, a vegan Caesar dressing, and toppings of sprouts and pumpkin seeds. Try out this tasty recipe and then feel free to adjust it to your liking.
a vegan delicious salad made with lettuce, black beans, corn, vegan Caesar dressing, sprouts, and bell pepper
Ingredients

  • Romaine lettuce chopped
  • Cabbage sliced
  • Carrot chopped
  • Bell pepper any color, chopped
  • Celery sliced
  • Frozen corn kernels thawed
  • Apple any variety, diced
  • Canned black beans drained and rinsed
  • Sprouts any type
  • Vegan Caesar dressing
  • Pumpkin seeds toasted

Instructions

  • The quantities for this salad are up to you and your preferences. Add as much of each ingredient as you like. Also, feel free to substitute the ingredients as you like.
  • Place the romaine, cabbage, carrot, bell pepper, celery, corn, apple, black beans, and sprouts in a huge bowl. Top with dressing and toasted pumpkin seeds.

This recipe was created by Clean Food Dirty GirlStart a trial to Plant Fueled Life for more plant-based and oil-free recipes like this. Photos by Amber Asakura.

The Author

Molly Patrick

Molly Patrick is the co-founder of Clean Food Dirty Girl and a certified life coach. She's dedicated her life to helping people eat more plants while celebrating human imperfection. She grew up in New Mexico on five acres of land. While her parents hand built their home out of mud, straw, and rocks, they lived in a teepee and made do without electricity, plumbing, or hot water. She has never eaten meat, and she has plenty of incense, herb bundles, singing bowls, and crystals in her (fully functional) house. She's been alcohol and cigarette-free since June 14th, 2015. She and her team created Plant Fueled Life, which houses thousands of recipes and hundreds of meal plans, all plant-based and oil-free.

More by Molly Patrick

