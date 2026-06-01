This herby vegan quiche makes a good lunch or light dinner during picnic season. The filling uses tofu, mushrooms, spinach, and fresh herbs to create a savory bake that slices cleanly once cooled. Sun-dried tomatoes add extra flavor, while dill and chives keep the whole dish tasting fresh. It’s filling without feeling too heavy, which makes it useful for warmer days.

The tofu base also adds plant protein and gives the quiche its soft, creamy texture. Nutritional yeast brings a slightly cheesy flavor, while turmeric adds color to the filling. Everything bakes inside a prepared vegan pie crust, which keeps the recipe practical and easier to put together. You can serve it warm, but it also holds up well once cooled, making it useful for packed lunches or outdoor meals.

Read more: Avocado Sandwiches With Cherry Tomatoes And Feta Cheese

This recipe from Jane Olivia works especially well in spring and summer when people start looking for easy picnic food. You can slice it ahead of time and bring it along to gatherings, parks, or casual lunches outside. A simple salad on the side finishes the meal without needing much extra prep.

This recipe was republished with permission from Jane Olivia. Find links to her Instagram here, TikTok here, and her YouTube here.

How to make this herby vegan quiche

No ratings yet Servings 1 quiche Ingredients 1 prepared vegan pie crust

2 tbsp olive oil

½ red onion diced

2 cloves of garlic minced

¼ cup sundried tomatoes chopped

1 cup mushrooms chopped

1 cup spinach roughly chopped

1 package firm tofu drained

1 cup plant milk of choice

¼ cup nutritional yeast

1 tsp salt

1 tsp black pepper

½ tsp turmeric

½ tsp garlic powder

½ tsp onion powder

2 tbsp fresh chives chopped

2 tbsp fresh dill chopped Instructions Preheat the oven to 375°.

Once the oven is preheated, bake your prepared crust for 10 minutes.

Heat a large skillet on medium-high heat and add in 2 tbsp olive oil.

Sauté diced ½ red onion, minced 2 clove garlic, ¼ cup sundried tomatoes, and chopped 1 cup mushrooms for 5 to 6 minutes or until softened.

Turn off the heat and stir in the roughly chopped 1 cup spinach, stirring until wilted. Set that aside while you prepare the other ingredients.

In a blender, add the drained 1 package firm tofu, 1 cup plant milk of choice, 1/4 cup nutritional yeast, 1 tsp salt, 1 tsp black pepper, ½ tsp turmeric, ½ tsp garlic powder, and, ½ tsp onion powder and blend until smooth.

Pour the tofu mixture into a bowl and add your sauteed veggies and chopped 2 tbsps fresh chives and 2 tbsp fresh dill.

Mix well and carefully pour into your prepared pie crust.

Bake for 30 to 40 minutes or until it is completely set and there is no wobble.

Let it cool at room temperature for at least 30 minutes before serving.

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