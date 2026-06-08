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Breakfast Vegan Recipes

Gluten-Free And Vegan Banana Bread

Add walnuts and vegan chocolate chips for extra texture and flavor

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2 Minutes Read

Gluten-Free And Vegan Banana Bread Almond flour and gluten-free flour make this banana bread base - Media Credit: Jane Olivia
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This gluten-free and vegan banana bread keeps things simple. It uses ripe bananas, almond flour, and gluten-free flour to create a soft loaf that works well for breakfast or an afternoon snack. The texture stays moist without feeling heavy, and the recipe comes together with basic pantry ingredients. You can also add walnuts or chocolate chips if you want a little extra texture.

Jane Olivia keeps the process straightforward here. The bananas get mashed and mixed with coconut oil, sugar, vanilla, and dairy-free milk before the dry ingredients go in. Almond flour helps keep the loaf tender, while the gluten-free flour gives it structure. The result is a banana bread that slices cleanly and holds together well once cooled. It also bakes in under an hour, which makes it easy for slower weekends or casual baking days.

Read more: Orange Muffins With Ginger And Hemp Hearts

You can serve this gluten-free and vegan banana bread fresh or keep it for the next few days. It works well slightly warm with coffee or tea. The loaf also freezes well, so it’s easy to save extra slices for later without losing texture

This recipe was republished with permission from Jane Olivia. Find links to her Instagram here, TikTok here, and her YouTube here.

Whipping up gluten-free and vegan banana bread

This gluten-free and vegan banana bread uses almond flour and ripe bananas to create a soft, simple loaf with an easy texture. It works well for breakfast or snacks and keeps nicely for a few days after baking.
Gluten-Free And Vegan Banana Bread
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Ingredients

  • ½ cup coconut oil melted (or dairy free butter works too!)
  • 3 ripe bananas
  • ¾ cup sugar
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
  • 2 tbsp dairy-free milk of choice
  • 1 cup almond flour
  • 1 cup gluten free flour
  • 1 tsp baking powder
  • 1 tsp baking soda
Optional Add-Ins
  • ½ cup chocolate chips
  • ½ cup walnuts chopped

Instructions

  • Preheat the oven to 350°F/180°C and line a loaf pan with parchment paper or grease with cooking spray. Set aside.
  • In a large bowl, add the melted ½ cup coconut oil or butter and 3 ripe bananas. Mash the bananas with a fork or potato masher until you reach your desired texture. I like a few chunks, but make yours as smooth as you like.
  • Add 3/4 cup sugar, 1 tsp vanilla extract, and 2 tbsp dairy-free milk to the banana mixture and mix well until fully combined.
  • Add 1 cup almond flour, 1 cup gf flour, 1 tsp baking powder, and 1 tsp baking soda. Fold the dry ingredients into the wet until just combined.
  • If using, fold in ½ cup chocolate chips and ½ cup walnuts gently.
  • Pour the batter into the prepared loaf pan and smooth out the top. Bake for 35 to 40 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. If the top starts to brown too quickly before the bread is done, loosely tent it with a piece of foil.
  • Once done, let the loaf cool in the pan for 10 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely. Slice and enjoy!

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Tagged

banana

banana bread

gluten free

kid friendly

recipes

vegan recipes

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The Author

Jane Olivia

Jane Olivia is a holistic private chef, nutrition educator, and recipe creator known for her grounded, ingredient-first approach to cooking, focusing on seasonal produce, low-waste practices, and mindful sourcing. Through in-home meal prep, private dining, and wellness retreats, she helps clients connect more deeply to what they’re eating and where it comes from. Based in Arizona, Jane blends nourishment, curiosity, and intentional living in her work. With a Bachelor of Science in Integrative Health and Nutrition and certification from the Institute of Integrative Nutrition, she brings both depth and science to her plant-forward approach, helping people navigate dietary restrictions confidently while making healthy eating feel approachable and satisfying. Her own experience with food sensitivities and a plant-based lifestyle adopted in her teens informs her perspective. She’s since expanded her work into Food Friends, a digital platform sharing weekly menus, recipes, and meal prep tools, designed to make mindful eating more accessible, flexible, and enjoyable in everyday life.

More by Jane Olivia

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