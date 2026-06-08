This gluten-free and vegan banana bread keeps things simple. It uses ripe bananas, almond flour, and gluten-free flour to create a soft loaf that works well for breakfast or an afternoon snack. The texture stays moist without feeling heavy, and the recipe comes together with basic pantry ingredients. You can also add walnuts or chocolate chips if you want a little extra texture.

Jane Olivia keeps the process straightforward here. The bananas get mashed and mixed with coconut oil, sugar, vanilla, and dairy-free milk before the dry ingredients go in. Almond flour helps keep the loaf tender, while the gluten-free flour gives it structure. The result is a banana bread that slices cleanly and holds together well once cooled. It also bakes in under an hour, which makes it easy for slower weekends or casual baking days.

Read more: Orange Muffins With Ginger And Hemp Hearts

You can serve this gluten-free and vegan banana bread fresh or keep it for the next few days. It works well slightly warm with coffee or tea. The loaf also freezes well, so it’s easy to save extra slices for later without losing texture

This recipe was republished with permission from Jane Olivia. Find links to her Instagram here, TikTok here, and her YouTube here.

Whipping up gluten-free and vegan banana bread

This gluten-free and vegan banana bread uses almond flour and ripe bananas to create a soft, simple loaf with an easy texture. It works well for breakfast or snacks and keeps nicely for a few days after baking. No ratings yet Servings 0 Ingredients ½ cup coconut oil melted (or dairy free butter works too!)

3 ripe bananas

¾ cup sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

2 tbsp dairy-free milk of choice

1 cup almond flour

1 cup gluten free flour

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp baking soda Optional Add-Ins ½ cup chocolate chips

½ cup walnuts chopped Instructions Preheat the oven to 350°F/180°C and line a loaf pan with parchment paper or grease with cooking spray. Set aside.

In a large bowl, add the melted ½ cup coconut oil or butter and 3 ripe bananas. Mash the bananas with a fork or potato masher until you reach your desired texture. I like a few chunks, but make yours as smooth as you like.

Add 3/4 cup sugar, 1 tsp vanilla extract, and 2 tbsp dairy-free milk to the banana mixture and mix well until fully combined.

Add 1 cup almond flour, 1 cup gf flour, 1 tsp baking powder, and 1 tsp baking soda. Fold the dry ingredients into the wet until just combined.

If using, fold in ½ cup chocolate chips and ½ cup walnuts gently.

Pour the batter into the prepared loaf pan and smooth out the top. Bake for 35 to 40 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean. If the top starts to brown too quickly before the bread is done, loosely tent it with a piece of foil.

Once done, let the loaf cool in the pan for 10 minutes before transferring to a wire rack to cool completely. Slice and enjoy!

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