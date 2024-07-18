Make This Whole Roasted Cauliflower For Your Next Vegan Date Night

A few years ago, the idea of roasting an entire cauliflower for a main may have seemed unusual. But the dish has recently soared in popularity, and there are a wide range of delicious whole roasted cauliflower recipes to try. The below, which comes from Romy London, makes for a great date night dish.

Whole roasted cauliflower is a dish where the entire head of the cauliflower is cooked intact, often seasoned or marinated to enhance its natural flavors. This preparation involves removing the outer leaves and trimming the stem to allow the cauliflower to sit flat on a baking dish or roasting pan. The entire head is then roasted in an oven at a high temperature until the exterior is crispy and golden while the inside remains tender. This method of cooking not only preserves the nutrients found in cauliflower, such as vitamins C and K, fiber, and antioxidants, but also transforms the vegetable into a visually striking and satisfying centerpiece.

Romy London’s recipe uses ingredients like cumin, lemon juice, thyme, and smoked paprika for its marinade, alongside plum tomatoes, hazelnuts, and more.

Whole roasted cauliflower

This whole roasted cauliflower is perfect for dinner parties, date nights, or just a fancy main course for a night in! It's packed full of flavor and very easy to make. No ratings yet Duration 3 hours hrs Cook Time 2 hours hrs 30 minutes mins Prep Time 30 minutes mins Servings 4 Ingredients 1 large head of cauliflower, leaves removed

1 bulb of garlic

1 tsp olive oil + 1 tbsp

1 tsp smoked paprika

1 tsp cumin

1 tin plum tomatoes

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tbsp fresh thyme

2 tbsp crushed hazelnuts

Fresh mint leaves & coconut yogurt to serve (optional)

2 tbsp pomegranate seeds for garnish (optional) Instructions Preheat your oven to 200C. Cut off the top of the garlic bulb and place into kitchen foil. Drizzle with 1 tsp olive oil and wrap tightly, then roast it in the oven for 20 minutes.

Reduce the oven temperature to 180C. Squeeze the roasted garlic into a small bowl and combine with the rest of the olive oil, smoked paprika, and cumin.

Rub the cauliflower generously in the paste, then place it into a dutch oven or cast iron skillet. Pour over the port wine and transfer to the oven to roast for 60-70 minutes or until soft and golden.

Pour the plum tomatoes into the skillet, tearing the tomatoes into chunks, alongside the lemon juice and thyme. Sprinkle the crushed hazulnuts on top of the cauliflower and return to the skillet to the oven for 10 minutes.

Remove from the oven and serve with the roasted cauliflower with a sprinkle of fresh mint and drizzle of coconut yogurt alongside freshly cooked rice and steamed kale.

Chef's tip: to take this whole roasted cauliflower to the next level, sprinkle it with fresh pomegranate seeds before serving. The juicy sweetness of the pomegranate wonderfully compliments the roasted flavors of the cauliflower!

This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London.

