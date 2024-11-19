X
Dinner Vegan Recipes

Whole Roasted Cauliflower With Green Olive Dressing

Add this whole roasted cauliflower to your next Mediterranean feast

a whole roasted cauliflower with green olive dressing cut in half This whole roasted cauliflower is excellent with your favorite bread, grains, or salads - Media Credit: Gabriel Cabrera
This whole roasted cauliflower with green olive dressing is a stunning plant-based dish perfect for sharing. The recipe comes from Desiree Nielsen’s vegan cookbook Plant Magic. It elevates the well-loved cauliflower by roasting it whole, creating a fork-tender center and golden, flavorful exterior. Additionally, the cauliflower has a smoky paprika rub that creates a warm and deep crust that flavors the vegetable.

The use the tangy olive dressing complements the cauliflower beautifully. It’s an impressive centerpiece for dinner parties or a weekend meal with friends. To prepare, coat a whole cauliflower head in a mixture of avocado oil, smoked paprika, garlic powder, coriander, cumin, and salt. Roast it in the oven until tender, creating a crispy, flavorful crust.

Meanwhile, blend Castelvetrano olives, parsley, shallot, garlic, lemon juice, and olive oil into a vibrant dressing. Allowing the dressing to sit while the cauliflower roasts enhances the flavors, mellowing the shallot and bringing balance to the tangy, salty olives. Serve the roasted cauliflower whole or cut into wedges, drizzled generously with the olive dressing. Pair it with crusty bread or other Mediterranean-inspired sides for a complete meal.

Whole roasted cauliflower with green olive dressing

This whole roasted cauliflower with green olive dressing is bound to be a crowd-pleasing centerpiece at your next dinner party. Enjoy the combination of smoky paprika, tangy olives, chili, and lemon in this simple yet impressive dish.
a whole roasted cauliflower with green olive dressing cut in half
No ratings yet
Servings6

Ingredients

For the whole roasted cauliflower
  • 2 pounds (900 g) head cauliflower, leaves removed and stem ends trimmed
  • 2 tablespoons (30 mL) avocado oil
  • 1 tablespoon (15 mL) smoked paprika
  • ½ teaspoon (2 mL) garlic powder
  • ½ teaspoon (2 mL) ground coriander
  • ½ teaspoon (2 mL) ground cumin
  • ½ teaspoon (2 mL) salt
For the green olive dressing
  • ½ cup (125 mL) pitted Castelvetrano olives
  • ½ cup (125 mL) lightly packed fresh curly parsley leaves and tender stems
  • ¼ medium shallot roughly chopped
  • 1 clove garlic
  • 3 tablespoons (45 mL) freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoons (30 mL) extra- virgin olive or avocado oil
  • ½ teaspoon (2 mL) salt
  • Freshly cracked black pepper to taste
  • Red chili flakes to taste

Instructions

  • Roast the cauliflower: Preheat the oven to 400°F (200°C). Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
  • Place the cauliflower on the prepared baking sheet.
  • In a small bowl, whisk together the avocado oil, smoked paprika, garlic powder, coriander, cumin, and salt. Using your hands or a silicone brush, rub the oil mixture all over the exterior of the cauliflower. Transfer to the oven and roast until the cauliflower is fork-tender but not falling apart, 50 to 55 minutes.
  • Meanwhile, make the green olive dressing: (It’s ideal to make the dressing right after you have popped the cauli- flower in the oven, so the flavors have time to meld.) In a small food processor, combine the olives, parsley, shallot, and garlic. Pulse until finely chopped. Scrape the mixture into a small bowl.
  • Whisk the lemon juice, olive oil, salt, pepper, and chili flakes into the olive mixture. The flavor of the shallot will mellow as the dressing sits until ready to use. Taste before serving; if you need to balance out an overly strong shallot, just add a pinch of sugar.
  • Remove the roasted cauliflower from the oven and let rest on the baking sheet for 5 minutes. Serve the cauliflower whole or cut into wedges on a medium platter, drizzled with the green olive dressing. Store leftovers in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 3 days.

Excerpted from Plant Magic by Desiree Nielsen. Copyright © 2024 Desiree Nielsen. Photography and illustrations by Gabriel Cabrera. Published by Penguin, an imprint of Penguin Canada, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved.

heading/author

The Author

Desiree Nielsen

DESIREE NIELSEN is a registered dietitian and the bestselling author of Good for Your Gut and Eat More Plants. She has been featured in publications such as Best Health, Washington Post, Chatelaine, Family Circle, SELF, Hello! Canada, People, Parade, Prevention, Eating Well, and on The mindbodygreen Podcast. Desiree regularly appears on local and national television including The Social, Breakfast Television, and is the host of The Allsorts Podcast. She lives in Vancouver, Canada.

More by Desiree Nielsen

