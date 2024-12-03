X
Vegan Nduja Penne

There's nothing like a steaming bowl of pasta on chilly evenings

A bowl of vegan nduja pasta This vegan pasta dish is a great Friday night meal - Media Credit: Romy London
Nduja typically refers to a paste made of spicy salami, but this Romy London recipe offers a plant-based twist on the classic.

At the heart of the recipe is vegan ’nduja paste, a smoky and chili-infused ingredient that gives the dish its signature kick. Combined with a silky sauce made from blended cannellini beans, the recipe delivers richness and depth while packing in plant-based protein. Roasted aubergine, sautéed onions, garlic, and vibrant bell peppers round out the flavors, making this pasta as satisfying as it is wholesome.

This recipe is perfect for those looking to explore hearty, plant-based meals packed full of flavor. Whether served as a weeknight dinner or a centerpiece for a casual gathering, this vegan ’nduja penne is sure to impress.

Vegan Nduja Penne

Indulge in a taste of Italy with this creamy vegan nduja pasta! Blended cannellini beans, vegan nduja paste and smoky grilled peppers create a luscious sauce bursting with flavor, and combined with gorgeously caramelized aubergine, it makes your dinner dreams come true. Perfect for a cost night in or a dinner with friends. It's an Italian classic with a vegan twist!
A bowl of vegan nduja pasta
No ratings yet
Cook Time45 minutes
Prep Time15 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 small aubergine, chopped into bite-size chunks
  • 2-3 tbsp olive oil
  • Salt and black pepper to taste
  • 200 g penne or gnocchi
  • 1 small onion, finely chopped
  • 2 cloves of garlic, minced
  • 1 tin cannellini beans, with their liquid
  • 125 g grilled peppers
  • 1 tbsp vegan nduja paste
  • Fresh basil leaves for garnish (optional)

Instructions

  • Preheat your oven to 180C (160C for fan ovens).
  • Place the aubergine cubes into a cast-iron pan, drizzle with olive oil, and season with salt and black pepper, then toss to coat. Roast the aubergine in the preheated oven for about 25-30 minutes or until they are caramelised and tender.
  • While the aubergine is roasting, bring a pot of water to a boil to cook your penne or gnocchi according to the package instructions and preserve roughly 250ml of the pasta water.
  • Heat a little olive oil in a pan over medium heat. Sauté the chopped onion until it becomes translucent, about 3-4 minutes. Add the minced garlic and continue to sauté for another 1-2 minutes until fragrant.
  • In a blender, combine the cannellini beans (including their liquid), sautéed onion and garlic, grilled peppers, vegan nduja paste & 2 tbsp of the pasta water. Blend until you have a smooth and creamy sauce, adding more pasta water as needed until you get the desired creamy texture.
  • Combine the cooked pasta with the creamy cannellini bean sauce then gently fold in the caramelised aubergine chunks.
  • Serve the vegan nduja pasta hot and garnish with fresh basil leaves & vegan parmesan, if desired.

This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London.

The Author

Romina Callwitz

Romina Callwitz, better known as Romy, is the food photographer, recipe developer and blogger behind Romy London, where she shares her favorite indulgent vegan recipes with a healthy twist!

