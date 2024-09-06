These tasty-as-takeout teriyaki cauliflower bowls by Jackie Akerberg are ideal for those looking for some nutritious new plant-based recipes. This recipe comes from her new cookbook, The Clean Vegan Cookbook, and is perfect for when you’re craving the flavors of a good takeaway.

These teriyaki cauliflower bowls are full of different flavors and nutrient-rich veggies. Using marinated crispy cauliflower, broccolini, edamame, and heart of palm rice, this gluten-free dinner is healthy and tasty. Moreover, the complete protein in the edamame, the fiber in the heart of palm rice and cauliflower, and the additional nutrients of the broccolini make this dish well-rounded.

What’s more, even though the recipe has a number of components and steps, it’s still straightforward to execute. Once you have the recipe down, you’ll undoubtedly want to make it over and over.

Teriyaki cauliflower bowls

Warm and nourishing, this teriyaki cauliflower bowl recipe is an excellent choice for dinner year-round. Enjoy the mix of textures and the comforting feel of this warm bowl. No ratings yet Servings 4 Ingredients Crispy Cauliflower 1 medium head cauliflower

¾ cup (71 g) super-fine almond flour

1 tbsp (9 g) tapioca flour

⅔ cup (160 ml) water

½ tsp salt

⅓ cup (36 g) cauliflower breadcrumbs or ⅓ cup (28 g) almond meal Teriyaki Sauce ½ cup (120 ml) coconut aminos, Bragg Liquid Aminos, soy sauce or tamari

¼ cup (48 g) coconut sugar

1 tbsp (14 g) minced fresh ginger

2 cloves garlic minced

3 tbsp (45 ml) mirin

2 tbsp (30 ml) chili-garlic sauce

¼ tsp salt

1 tbsp (15 ml) unseasoned rice vinegar

2 tbsp (30 ml) water

1 tsp tapioca flour Accompaniments 1 large bunch broccolini

1 cup (155 g) shelled edamame

12 oz (336 g) heart of palm rice or rice of choice, cooked

1 tbsp (9 g) black sesame seeds, for garnish Instructions To make the crispy cauliflower, preheat the oven to 400°F (204°C). Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper.

Cut the cauliflower into 1½-inch (4-cm) florets, removing any stems.

Leave the florets on the cutting board while you prepare the batter: In a large bowl, combine the almond flour, tapioca flour, water and salt. Whisk the ingredients with a fork to thoroughly combine them. The consistency should be just slightly thinner than pancake batter.

Transfer the cauliflower florets to the bowl of batter and use the fork to gently toss the florets in the batter. Make sure they are evenly coated with batter. Sprinkle the florets with the cauliflower bread crumbs.

One at a time, remove the florets from the batter, letting any excess drip off. Place each floret on the prepared baking sheet, spacing the florets at least 1 inch (2.5 cm) apart.

Bake the cauliflower for 25 to 30 minutes, until it is lightly golden and crispy. Rinse out the bowl, dry it and set it aside.

While the cauliflower is baking, make the teriyaki sauce. In a small saucepan over low heat, combine the coconut aminos, sugar, ginger, garlic, mirin, chili-garlic sauce, salt, vinegar, water and tapioca flour.

Bring the sauce to a gentle simmer and cook it for 5 to 7 minutes, stirring it frequently, until it has thickened.

To prepare the accompaniments, place the broccolini and edamame in a steamer basket sitting on a medium saucepan filled with water.

Bring the water to a boil over high heat and steam the broccolini and edamame for 3 to 4 minutes, until they are tender and vibrantly green.

Remove the cauliflower from the oven and set it aside to cool for 3 to 5 minutes. Allowing the cauliflower to cool prevents steaming when you toss it with the sauce, which prevents mushiness and keeps it crispy.

Transfer the crispy cauliflower to the rinsed and dried large bowl and pour the teriyaki sauce over the florets. Very gently toss the cauliflower to coat it in the teriyaki sauce.

To serve, divide the rice among four bowls and top each bowl of rice with the teriyaki cauliflower, broccolini and edamame. Garnish each serving with the sesame seeds.

Reprinted with permission from The Clean Vegan Cookbook by Jackie Akerberg. Page Street Publishing Co. 2023. Photo credit: Jackie Akerberg.

