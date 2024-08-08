Give This Eye-Catching Ratatouille A Go Tonight

With summer in full swing, what better way to enjoy dinner than with a tasty dish like ratatouille? Ratatouille is a classic French recipe that originates from Nice in the Provence region. It’s a vibrant and flavorful vegetable stew traditionally made with a medley of eggplant, zucchini, bell peppers, tomatoes, and onions, all simmered together with herbs like thyme and basil. This dish showcases the best of summer produce and embodies the essence of rustic French cuisine.

Ratatouille is naturally vegan, making it a fantastic choice for those following a plant-based diet. The dish relies on fresh vegetables and herbs cooked in oil, without the need for animal products. Its rich flavors develop as the vegetables cook down and meld together, creating a comforting and hearty meal that can be served hot or cold.

Read more: 5 Creative Courgette Recipes

Crow Moon Kitchen’s vegan ratatouille recipe takes this traditional dish and gives it a slight twist while staying true to its roots. The recipe emphasizes using high-quality, seasonal vegetables to bring out the best flavors. It’s simple to prepare, involving slicing the vegetables, arranging them beautifully in a baking dish, and then roasting them until tender and caramelized. This method not only enhances the dish’s flavor but also makes it visually stunning.

In addition to being easy to make, this vegan ratatouille is incredibly versatile. You can enjoy it as a main course, served with crusty bread or over a bed of rice or pasta (gluten-free optional). It also works wonderfully as a side dish or as part of a larger spread. This recipe ensures that you can enjoy a delicious and pretty version of this classic French dish, perfect for any occasion.

Read more: 5 Quinoa Recipes

Ratatouille

This elegantly designed dish is made with summer squash, zucchini, eggplant, tomatoes, and fresh herbs. Eaten hot or cold, this dish is a fantastic addition to your meal wheelhouse. No ratings yet Duration 1 hour hr 30 minutes mins Cook Time 1 hour hr Prep Time 30 minutes mins Servings 8 Ingredients 2 skinny eggplants 2-3 inch diameter

2 small yellow squash

2 small zucchini

6 roma tomatoes

2 tbsps olive oil

1 medium yellow onion diced

4 cloves garlic minced

1 red bell pepper diced

28 ounces crushed tomatoes

2 tbsp fresh basil minced

½ tsp salt Topping ingredients 4 tbsp olive oil

2 tbsp fresh basil minced

2 tbsp fresh parsley minced

2 tsp fresh thyme minced

1 clove garlic minced Instructions Preheat oven to 375°F.

Slice eggplants, zucchini, squash, and roma tomatoes very thin: approximately one 16th of an inch. Set aside.

Heat olive oil in an oven safe pan and sauté red pepper, onion, and garlic for 2 minutes. The onion should be translucent but not browned. Add salt, crushed tomatoes, and basil. Bring to a simmer and cook uncovered for 5-10 minutes. Remove pan from heat.

This is where you can get creative. You don’t have to layer the sliced vegetables in any particular pattern. You can toss them all in the pan and bake it that way, but it’s more fun to make that pretty layer.

Mix together the topping ingredients and spoon over your vegetables. Cover the dish with aluminum foil and bake for 40 minutes. Remove from heat and bake an additional 20 minutes.

Serve and enjoy.

This recipe was republished with permission from Crow Moon Kitchen. View the original recipe here.

Read more: 7 Innovative Ways To Cook With Avocado