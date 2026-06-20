This one-pan vegan taco skillet by Romy London combines quinoa, black beans, vegetables, salsa, and vegan cheese in a dinner that comes together in a single pan. Red and yellow peppers add color and sweetness, while black beans and quinoa bring protein, fiber, and texture. Mexican seasoning, smoked paprika, and tomato paste help build the flavor from the start.

Everything cooks together in the skillet, allowing the quinoa to absorb the broth and seasonings as it softens. Fresh spinach gets stirred in at the end, followed by vegan cheese shreds that melt into the mixture. A layer of vegan nacho cheese sauce on top adds another level of flavor and gives the dish its taco-inspired finish.

Read more: Try This Heart-Healthy Blueberry Pizza

The toppings make a big difference here. Avocado, fresh cilantro, lime wedges, and crunchy tortilla chips add freshness and contrast to the warm skillet. Since the recipe serves four, it works well for family dinners or meal prep.

This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London.

Prep this one-pan vegan taco skillet for dinner

This one-pan vegan taco skillet combines quinoa, black beans, vegetables, and vegan cheese in an easy weeknight dinner. The recipe delivers plant protein and fiber, while toppings like avocado, lime, and tortilla chips add texture and flavor. No ratings yet Duration 34 minutes mins Cook Time 25 minutes mins Prep Time 10 minutes mins Servings 4 Ingredients 1 tsp olive oil

1 medium red onion diced

2 cloves garlic minced

2 bell peppers red + yellow, diced

160 g sweetcorn fresh, frozen, or canned

1 tbsp Mexican seasoning mix

1 tsp smoked paprika powder

1 tbsp tomato paste

175 g quinoa rinsed

2 tins black beans drained and rinsed

250 g mild tomato salsa

500 ml vegetable broth

2 handfuls fresh spinach roughly chopped

Salt and pepper to taste

100 g vegan cheese shreds for mixing in

200 g vegan nacho cheese sauce for topping For Serving: Fresh coriander chopped

Lime wedges

Sliced avocado

Tortilla chips or nachos for serving Instructions Start by heating up your skillet and add a splash of olive oil. Toss in those diced onions and sauté for about 3 minutes until they’re nice and soft. Then add the garlic, bell peppers and sweetcorn – give them 3-4 minutes to soften up.

Time to spice things up! Sprinkle in your Mexican seasoning mix, smoked paprika powder and tomato puree. Let these flavors become fragrant for about 30 seconds.

Add your quinoa, black beans, salsa and veggie broth. Give everything a good stir.

Bring to a simmer and when things start bubbling, turn down the heat and pop on the lid. Let this mixture work its magic for 15-20 minutes, checking in occasionally to give it a little stir (nobody likes a clingy quinoa at the bottom of the pan!).

Stir in the fresh spinach and once wilted, stir through the shredded vegan cheese and remove from the heat.

Cover the skillet with that gorgeous nacho cheese sauce and place it under the broiler for 3-5 minutes, or until the vegan nacho cheese sauce is wonderfully golden on top.

To serve, sprinkle with fresh coriander, add a squeeze of fresh lime juice, a dollop of vegan sour cream and add some avocado slices. Grab your tortilla chips and dig in – your one-pan wonder is ready to rock!

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