This lentil picadillo by Dora Ramírez is a plant-based take on a classic Mexican home-cooked dish. Traditional picadillo often combines ground beef, potatoes, and carrots in a tomato sauce. This version swaps the meat for protein-rich lentils, which soak up the sweetness of the tomatoes and the earthy flavors of cumin and oregano. Chipotle adds a smoky kick, giving the dish extra flavor.

The recipe comes from her cookbook Comida Casera. She gives her picadillo a northern Mexican twist with chipotle chiles, while other regional versions can include ingredients like raisins, olives, or extra vegetables. She also lightly mashes some of the lentils during cooking, leaving a mix of textures in the finished dish. Potatoes and carrots make it hearty, while the tomato sauce brings everything together.

Read more: Pumpkin And Black Bean Enchiladas

Serve this lentil picadillo for an easy, high-protein dinner with Mexican red rice and warm corn tortillas. It makes four servings and takes around 35 minutes to prepare. You can also use the mixture as a filling for tacos, enchiladas, or chiles rellenos. Make a batch ahead of time and keep leftovers in the fridge for a quick meal later in the week.

Excerpted from COMIDA CASERA by Dora Ramirez. Copyright © 2025 by Dora Ramirez. Photography copyright © 2025 by Dora Ramirez. Used by arrangement with Grand Central Publishing Group. All rights reserved.

Batch prep this lentil picadillo

This vegan lentil picadillo puts a plant-based spin on a Mexican classic, with protein-rich lentils, potatoes, carrots, and a smoky chipotle tomato sauce. Serve it with rice and warm corn tortillas for a hearty dinner. No ratings yet Duration 35 minutes mins Servings 4 Ingredients Lentils 8 ounces brown lentils picked over and rinsed

½ large white onion

1 dried bay leaf

1 teaspoon salt Picadillo 3 large Roma tomatoes cored and quartered

1 chipotle chile in adobo

2 teaspoons avocado oil

½ large white onion finely chopped

2 garlic cloves minced

1 large carrot cut into small dice

3 cups vegetable broth

1 large russet potato cut into small dice

½ teaspoon ground cumin

½ teaspoon dried Mexican oregano

1⅛ teaspoons salt

⅛ teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Mexican red rice for serving

Warm corn tortillas for serving Instructions Place the lentils in a medium pot and fill it with enough water to cover them by 2 inches (5 cm). Add the onion, bay leaf, and salt. Bring to a boil over high heat, reduce the heat to low, and simmer for 10 minutes, or until the lentils begin to soften but are not completely cooked. Drain.

Place the tomatoes and chipotle in a blender and puree until smooth. You should have about 1½ cups (354 mL) of puree.

Heat the oil in a large pot over medium-low heat. Add the onion and cook for 3 to 4 minutes, until tender and translucent. Add the garlic and cook for 1 minute. Add the lentils and, using a potato masher, mash to break them up slightly, leaving one-quarter of the lentils whole.

Add the tomato puree and carrot and simmer for 3 to 4 minutes, until the puree thickens and turns deep red. Add the vegetable broth, potato, cumin, oregano, salt, and pepper. Bring to a boil over high heat, then reduce the heat and simmer for 20 to 25 minutes, until the vegetables are tender. As the mixture cools, the lentils will absorb some of the broth.

Serve with rice and warm corn tortillas. Store in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 4 days or in the freezer for up to 3 months.

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