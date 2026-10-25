These pumpkin and black bean enchiladas make a cozy vegan dinner with plenty of flavor and substance. The black beans bring plant-based protein and pair well with the creamy pumpkin filling. Taco seasoning adds warmth, while enchilada sauce gives the tortillas a rich, savory finish.

Enchiladas make a great weeknight meal because you can prepare them ahead and bake them when dinner rolls around. Simply mix the filling in one bowl, roll the tortillas, and cover them with sauce. Pumpkin brings a lovely fall flavor to the dish without making the recipe complicated. The black beans also add protein and make the filling more substantial.

Read more: Crunchy Tostada Wrap

This recipe comes from Nicole Malik’s Weeknight One-Pot Vegan Cooking. Serve the enchiladas with avocado, fresh cilantro, and jalapeño for a fresh finish. They work especially well when you want a warm, cozy dinner during the cooler months. You can also use leftover filling in mashed potatoes or pumpkin quesadillas, giving this recipe another useful advantage.

Reprinted with permission from Weeknight One-Pot Vegan Cooking by Nicole Malik. Page Street Publishing Co. 2019. Photo credit: Nicole Malik.

How to make pumpkin and black bean enchiladas

These vegan pumpkin and black bean enchiladas make a cozy, protein-rich dinner with a warmly spiced filling and rich enchilada sauce. Pumpkin adds seasonal flavor, while avocado, cilantro and jalapeño bring freshness to this easy weeknight meal. No ratings yet Servings 3 Ingredients Olive oil cooking spray

1 can diced tomatoes

1 can black beans drained and rinsed

1 can pumpkin puree

3 tbsp taco seasoning

6 8-inch [20-cm] tortillas

1½ cups enchilada sauce

1 avocado peeled, pitted and diced

¼ cup chopped fresh cilantro

Sliced jalapeño pepper optional Instructions Preheat the oven to 350°F (175°C, or gas mark 4). Spray a 9 x 13–inch (23 x 33–cm) baking dish lightly with olive oil cooking spray.

In a mixing bowl, combine the tomatoes, black beans, pumpkin puree and taco seasoning.

Lay a flour tortilla on a at surface. Spoon approximately one-sixth of the filling down the center of the tortilla. Gently roll the tortilla around the filling. Place it seam side down in the baking dish. Repeat with the remaining filling and tortillas.

Pour the enchilada sauce over the tortillas. Bake for 20 minutes. Serve topped with avocado, cilantro and jalapeño (if using). You will likely have extra filling. Feel free to make additional enchiladas if they fit in your baking dish. The filling also makes a great topping for mashed potatoes or a filling for pumpkin quesadillas.

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