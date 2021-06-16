Wash and pat dry your potatoes.

Leaving the skins on, use a crinkle cut knife to slice your potatoes into chip sized pieces (about 1.5cm – 2cm thick) – see note above for how I cut the potatoes. (see notes above on how to make them without a crinkle cut knife)

Soak the chips in cold water for 5 minutes to remove some of the starch (this will help to give you a crispier potato).

Drain the chips and pat dry with a clean tea towel.

In a large bowl combine the olive oil, cornflour, paprika, cayenne pepper, garlic powder, salt and pepper and mix until you get a paste.

Add the potatoes to the bowl and mix until the chips are coated in the mixture.