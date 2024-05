Parmigiana, traditionally known as eggplant parmesan, is an Italian dish made by layering fried eggplant slices with tomato sauce and cheese, then baking it. Most recipes are far from vegan, but it is possible to make a dairy-free version with a few simple swaps.

The below recipe, which comes from Natlicious Food, uses vegan shredded cheese, vegan feta, as well as nutritional yeast to achieve that cheesy taste, alongside traditional ingredients like eggplant (aubergine), garlic, onion, and herb.

Harissa isn’t traditionally used in parmigiana, but it’s a great addition for spice fans. Harissa is a spicy and aromatic chili paste that is widely used in North African and Middle Eastern cuisine. It is typically made from a blend of hot chili peppers, garlic, olive oil, and spices such as cumin, coriander, caraway, and mint. Tomatoes and rose petals are sometimes included to enhance its flavor and complexity. Harissa is used as a condiment and as a key ingredient in recipes to add heat and depth to dishes. You should be able to find harissa at supermarkets, health food stores, as well as Middle Eastern or North African markets.

Harissa parmigiana recipe

Today we are making eggplant parmigiana with a harissa twist! Always vegan of course, and the vegan feta really brings it all together! Do you like your eggplant parmigiana spicy? Then you should definitely try this! No ratings yet Servings 4 Ingredients Aubergine 6 aubergines

60 ml olive oil

Salt and pepper

1/2 tsp dried oregano Sauce 1 onion

3 garlic cloves

2 tbsp olive oil

1 tbsp harissa

1/2 tsp of each dried oregano and basil

1 bay leaf

400 g peeled tomatoes

600 g tomato passata

1 tbsp of each maple syrup and soy sauce

2 tbsp nutritional yeast Assemble 200 g vegan feta

100 g shredded vegan cheese

Fresh basil Instructions Cut the sides of the aubergines, then cut them lengthwise, with 1-2cm thickness.

Place them on a baking tray, on a single layer (you might need 2 trays) and brush them with olive oil, season with salt, pepper and oregano.

Bake for 40minutes at 180°C, and turn then halfway through.

Chop the onion and mince the garlic cloves.

In a wide pan, add the olive oil and onions with a pinch of salt and sauté on low-medium heat for 6-8 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Add the minced garlic and sauté for a couple of minutes, before adding the harissa paste and herbs.

Give it a good stir, then add the peeled tomatoes, tomato passata, and season with salt and pepper.

Add the maple syrup and soy sauce, stir to combine. Lower the heat, cover and cook for 15-20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Finish with the nutritional yeast and remove from the heat.

While you are waiting for the aubergines and sauce, crumble the feta (with a fork or your hands), grate the cheese and tear apart the basil leaves from the stem.

Once everything is ready, start assembling. First add 2-3 spoons of the sauce and spread them in your baking dish (I'm using a 30x23cm), then add a layer of aubergines, followed by sauce, feta and grated cheese and basil leaves. Then start again, aubergines, sauce, feta, cheese, basil and continue until you have used all the ingredients.

Cover with foil, and bake at 180°C for 20minutes, then remove the foil and bake for additional 10 minutes.

Add some fresh basil leaves on top and serve with bread.

This recipe was republished with permission from Natlicious Food. You can view the original recipe here.

