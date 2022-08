This recipe was republished with permission from Plant Based Matters . Find the original recipe here

Vegan Mayo

You can use any vegan mayo of your choice.

I use Organic Vegenaise from Follow Your Heart.

Miso Paste

You can use any miso paste of your choice (white, red, blend etc.)

I use Japanese soybean koji miso which is slightly sweeter, yellow-brownish color miso. Soybean koji miso is the most standard miso used in Japanese home cooking.

Asparagus

Asparagus may vary in thickness. Both thin & thick asparagus work for this recipe.

If you use thick asparagus, you may want to use a vegetable peeler to partially shave off the peel (about 2/3 from the bottom.)

After cutting the tough bottom parts, don’t throw them away! You can save them and keep in freezer. It’s perfect for making creamy asparagus soup!

Alternative Cooking Method

If you don’t have a grill pan? Roast in the oven at 375˚F / 190˚C for about 15 minutes depending on the thickness. (Note: oven-roasting would not give a charred flavor.)

You can also pan-fry them until tender. (Note: pan-frying would not give a charred flavor.)

Shichimi Pepper

Shichimi pepper is a Japanese 7-spice hot pepper blend that’s spicy and aromatic.

I use Shichimi Togarashi from The Japanese Pantry.

Yuzu shichimi is a great alternative to regular shichimi pepper.