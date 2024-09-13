X
Dinner Vegan Recipes

Try This Curried Carrot Pasta

Grab your favorite veggies and get creative with this vegan pasta recipe

a picture of a curried carrot pasta topped with peas and cilantro Want to use up extra veggies in your fridge? Make this curried carrot pasta - Media Credit: Roni Zaide
Roni’s Kitchen‘s curried carrot pasta is a great way to use up the vegetables in your fridge or freezer. It’s a tasty and versatile dish that’s easy to prepare and an excellent no-waste dinner option. This completely vegan pasta recipe combines the creaminess of coconut milk with aromatic herbs and spices, all paired with carrots, green peas, and cilantro.

This dish allows you to be creative while offering a guideline for a tasty plant-based meal. Swap some carrots for yam or cauliflower, or top with other veggies for a heartier dish. Whatever you fancy, feel free to get imaginative with your meal.

You can also easily add whatever vegetables you have in your kitchen to this pasta. Whether it’s spinach, broccoli, or zucchini, they all blend seamlessly with the curried sauce. This makes it a great option for using up leftover veggies and adding more nutrients to the meal.

If you prefer a gluten-free version, simply swap out the pasta for your favorite gluten-free alternative, and the dish remains just as delicious. The creamy carrot curry sauce coats the pasta perfectly, making it a comforting meal for the changing seasons. What’s more, simple ingredients and quick preparation make this a go-to recipe for busy days.

Curried carrot pasta

This curried pasta is an excellent way to get inventive with the veggies in your fridge or freezer while enjoying a tasty and comforting meal.
a picture of a curried carrot pasta topped with peas and cilantro
Duration40 minutes
Cook Time20 minutes
Prep Time20 minutes
Servings2

Ingredients

  • 4 medium carrots sliced
  • 1 onion diced
  • 3 garlic cloves sliced
  • 3 cups water
  • 1 cup coconut milk
  • 2 tbsp nutritional yeast flakes optional
  • 1 tsp curry powder
  • 1 tsp sea salt
  • ¼ tsp ground nutmeg
  • ¼ tsp ground pepper
  • ½ lb (227 grams) dry pasta of choice
  • 1 cup green peas plus a handful for garnish
  • A handful of chopped cilantro and/or chives
  • 1-2 tbsp lemon juice

Instructions

  • Place carrots, onion, garlic, and 3 cups water in a medium pot.
  • Bring to a boil, then cook on medium-high heat for 15 minutes.
  • Transfer pot content (including the liquid) into a blender.
  • Add coconut milk, nutritional yeast, curry powder, salt, nutmeg, and pepper.
  • Blend into a creamy consistency.
  • Cook pasta according to package instructions.
  • Drain well.
  • Combine cooked pasta, 1 cup of green peas, and sauce.
  • Mix well.
  • Cook on low heat for 2-3 minutes.
  • Garnish with green peas and chopped cilantro/chives.
  • To serve, squeeze a bit of lemon juice on top.

This recipe was republished with permission from Roni’s KitchenYou can find her Instagram here and the original recipe here.

Roni Zaide

Roni Zaide, cookbook author and cooking class instructor at Roni's Kitchen. On her 11th birthday, Roni decided to become a vegetarian. Years later she made the transition to a full vegan, plant-based lifestyle. Roni loves to share her passion for delicious, healthy eats through a variety of plant-based cooking classes. Roni shares step by step, easy-to-follow, mouth-watering recipes from around the world. Roni is the author of a vegan cookbook - "Roni's Kitchen - Recipes from my food journeys around the world", and is currently working on her second cookbook - "Food Therapy" - that will be published in November 2024.

