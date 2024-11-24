X
Dinner Vegan Recipes

This Creamy Alpine Fondue Is Completely Vegan

Whether eaten as an appetizer or a full-on fondue dinner, this vegan fondue is a must-try this holiday season

By

2 Minutes Read

bread dipped in a creamy alpine fondue that is vegan Using all vegan ingredients, this fondue is a great dairy-free alternative to the classic - Media Credit: Nadia Fragnito
Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

Nadia Fragnito’s creamy alpine fondue is completely vegan and perfect for a communal snack or dinner with friends and family. It comes from her new cookbook NATALE: Recipes for a Vegan Italian Christmas and uses vegan milk, melting cheese, and butter to make this decadent vegan cheese sauce.

Read more: Making Vegan Cheese From Scratch: 4 Easy Recipes To Try

Nutritional yeast adds a cheesy depth, while a dash of turmeric enhances the color. This simple recipe transforms classic fondue into a plant-based showstopper without sacrificing flavor. To make this fondue, whisk soy milk and cornstarch in a saucepan until smooth. Heat the mixture and stir in plant-based butter, grated vegan cheese, nutritional yeast, and turmeric.

Simmer gently, stirring frequently, until the cheese melts and the sauce thickens into a creamy, luxurious fondue. The kala namak or salt balances the flavors perfectly, creating a dish that’s both savory and indulgent. Serve the fondue warm in a pot, accompanied by toasted bread, boiled potatoes, or fresh vegetables for dipping. It’s versatile and pairs well with a variety of textures and flavors.

Read more: 25 Cheese Recipes That Are Warming, Comforting, And Completely Vegan

Creamy alpine fondue

This creamy alpine fondue is a warm, comforting dish perfect for gatherings or cozy evenings. This vegan version uses soy milk, plant-based butter, and melting vegan cheese to replicate the creamy, rich texture of traditional fondue.
bread dipped in a creamy alpine fondue that is vegan
No ratings yet
Servings6

Ingredients

  • 625 ml soy milk
  • 2 heaped tablespoons cornflour
  • 70 g vegan butter or margarine
  • 100 g melting style vegan cheese grated
  • 4 tablespoons nutritional yeast
  • A dash of turmeric powder
  • Salt or kala namak
To serve
  • Toasted bread
  • Boiled potatoes
  • Vegetables of choice

Instructions

  • Pour the milk into a medium saucepan and whisk in the cornflour until dissolved. Heat over a medium heat. Add the butter and stir until the sauce thickens. Add the grated cheese, nutritional yeast, turmeric, and a large pinch of salt or kala namak.
  • Stir briskly until the cheese is melted. Simmer and stir over a low heat for a further minute. Remove from the heat. The fondue will thicken once it cools.
  • Transfer to a warmed bowl or fondue pot. Serve immediately with lightly toasted bread and a selection of vegetables.

This recipe was reprinted with permission from Nadia Fragnito from The Vegan Italian Kitchen and excerpted from NATALE: Recipes for a Vegan Italian Christmas. You can find her website here and her Instagram here.

Read more: 10 Vegan Potato Recipes

Tagged

bread

cheese

comfort food

nutritional yeast

potato

recipes

vegan cheese

vegan recipes

vegetables

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Nadia Fragnito

Nadia Fragnito, creator of The Vegan Italian Kitchen, is a vegan Italian specialist and recipe creator. She has authored three cookbooks, Discovering Vegan Italian, A Vegan Summer in Southern Italy and most recently Natale: Recipes For A Vegan Italian Christmas. Nadia has appeared on television cooking shows and her recipes and food writing have been featured in various print and online media. Born in South Australia to an Italian father and an Australian mother, Nadia combines her heritage with a deep passion for veganism.

More by Nadia Fragnito

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2024 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active