This Creamy Alpine Fondue Is Completely Vegan

Nadia Fragnito’s creamy alpine fondue is completely vegan and perfect for a communal snack or dinner with friends and family. It comes from her new cookbook NATALE: Recipes for a Vegan Italian Christmas and uses vegan milk, melting cheese, and butter to make this decadent vegan cheese sauce.
Nutritional yeast adds a cheesy depth, while a dash of turmeric enhances the color. This simple recipe transforms classic fondue into a plant-based showstopper without sacrificing flavor. To make this fondue, whisk soy milk and cornstarch in a saucepan until smooth. Heat the mixture and stir in plant-based butter, grated vegan cheese, nutritional yeast, and turmeric.
Simmer gently, stirring frequently, until the cheese melts and the sauce thickens into a creamy, luxurious fondue. The kala namak or salt balances the flavors perfectly, creating a dish that’s both savory and indulgent. Serve the fondue warm in a pot, accompanied by toasted bread, boiled potatoes, or fresh vegetables for dipping. It’s versatile and pairs well with a variety of textures and flavors.
Creamy alpine fondue
Ingredients
- 625 ml soy milk
- 2 heaped tablespoons cornflour
- 70 g vegan butter or margarine
- 100 g melting style vegan cheese grated
- 4 tablespoons nutritional yeast
- A dash of turmeric powder
- Salt or kala namak
To serve
- Toasted bread
- Boiled potatoes
- Vegetables of choice
Instructions
- Pour the milk into a medium saucepan and whisk in the cornflour until dissolved. Heat over a medium heat. Add the butter and stir until the sauce thickens. Add the grated cheese, nutritional yeast, turmeric, and a large pinch of salt or kala namak.
- Stir briskly until the cheese is melted. Simmer and stir over a low heat for a further minute. Remove from the heat. The fondue will thicken once it cools.
- Transfer to a warmed bowl or fondue pot. Serve immediately with lightly toasted bread and a selection of vegetables.
This recipe was reprinted with permission from Nadia Fragnito from The Vegan Italian Kitchen and excerpted from NATALE: Recipes for a Vegan Italian Christmas. You can find her website here and her Instagram here.
