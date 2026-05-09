This colorful vegan rasta pasta is a creamy, Caribbean-inspired dinner that comes together in under thirty minutes. It combines pasta with a rich coconut milk sauce, sweet bell peppers, and bold seasoning. The mix of vegetables adds color and texture, while the sauce keeps everything smooth and well-coated. It’s a comforting dish that still includes a good amount of plant-based ingredients.

This recipe from Pamela at Plant Based Sis builds flavor in layers. Onions and garlic form the base, followed by peppers and sun-dried tomatoes for depth. Coconut milk and vegetable stock create the sauce, while thyme and turmeric add warmth. Spinach folds in at the end, and ackee brings a soft texture that works well with the pasta. Once combined, the sauce clings to the pasta without feeling too heavy.

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You can serve this colorful vegan rasta pasta fresh for dinner when you want something quick but still filling. It works well for weeknights and holds its flavor once cooked, which makes it easy to portion and share. The balance of creaminess, spice, and vegetables keeps it interesting from start to finish.

This recipe was republished with permission from Pamela at Plant Based Sis. You can find the original here.

Prepare your colorful vegan rasta pasta

This colorful vegan rasta pasta delivers a creamy, plant-based dinner with bold Caribbean flavors and plenty of vegetables. It comes together quickly, making it a reliable option for weeknight meals that still feel full and balanced. No ratings yet Duration 45 minutes mins Cook Time 30 minutes mins Prep Time 15 minutes mins Servings 4 Ingredients 400 g wholewheat pasta

2 tbsp olive oil

1 med onion finely sliced

4 med cloves garlic minced

1 med red bell pepper sliced

1 med green bell pepper sliced

½ cup sundried tomatoes chopped

1 tsp sea salt

1 tsp coarse black pepper

2 tsp dried thyme

1 tsp ground turmeric

1 cup vegetable stock

1 x 400 ml can full-fat coconut milk

2 cups fresh spinach

1 can ackee drained and rinsed

Hot pepper sauce optional Instructions Cook pasta according to package instructions until just al dente. Drain and set aside.

Heat olive oil in a large pan over medium heat. Add onions and sauté until soft.

Add garlic and cook gently for 1 minute.

Stir in bell peppers and sundried tomatoes. Cook for 5–7 minutes until softened.

Season with salt, pepper, thyme, and turmeric. Stir well.

Pour in vegetable stock and coconut milk. Reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes.

Add spinach and allow it to wilt into the sauce.

Gently fold in ackee and cook for a further 5 minutes.

Add cooked pasta, stir to coat, and warm through.

Serve warm and enjoy.

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