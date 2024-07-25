Try These Vegan Buttermilk Fried Oyster Mushrooms

If you’re not a fan of traditional vegan meat alternatives, these buttermilk fried oyster mushrooms may well be your next go-to plant-based fried chicken recipe. Made with battered chunks of meaty and juicy oyster mushrooms reminiscent of fried chicken, this recipe shows just how versatile mushrooms can be as a meat replacement.

Oyster mushrooms are one of the best ingredients for recreating the meaty texture of chicken without using vegan meats. The fungus also happens to have some impressive health benefits. For example, oyster mushrooms are rich in nutrients and loaded with fiber. They also contain iron, folate, zinc, and potassium. Additionally, oyster mushrooms are a source of antioxidants and are an excellent addition to a plant-based diet.

This recipe comes from Sam Turnbull’s new cookbook, Craving Vegan. The well-known blogger of It Doesn’t Taste Like Chicken has created this quick and easy dinner recipe with two methods in mind. You can easily make these crunchy fried mushrooms in the oven or air-fryer, the latter of which takes less than 40 minutes. Add the mushrooms to your favorite sides, or eat them with a tasty dipping sauce.

Buttermilk fried oyster mushrooms

Simple, yet crunchy and flavorful, these buttermilk fried oyster mushrooms are perfect for dinner. If you have any leftovers, these fried mushrooms can be stored for up to three days in the fridge. Ensure it's in an airtight container and when ready to reheat stick your battered mushrooms in the air-fryer for five to eight minutes or in the oven for eight to 15 minutes. No ratings yet Duration 35 minutes mins Cook Time 25 minutes mins Prep Time 10 minutes mins Servings 4 Ingredients 1 cup (250 ml) plant-based milk (such as oat or soy)

1 tbsp (15 ml) lemon juice

4 oz (114 g) oyster mushrooms cleaned and pulled apart into large chunks

1½ cups (375 ml) all-purpose flour

1½ tsp salt

1½ tsp paprika

¾ tsp black pepper

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

Cooking spray Instructions Oven method: Preheat your oven to 425°F (220°C). Line a large baking sheet with parchment paper or lightly grease it.

In a large bowl, mix the plant-based milk and lemon juice (this will result in vegan buttermilk). Add the oyster mushrooms and toss to evenly coat. Marinate in the buttermilk for 15 minutes, tossing halfway through. (The buttermilk may separate—this is totally OK. You can just whisk it back together if needed.)

In another large bowl, whisk together the flour, salt, paprika, pepper, garlic powder, and onion powder.

Take a mushroom from the buttermilk mixture and toss it in the flour mixture. Shake off the excess flour, then dunk it back into the buttermilk mixture, and then again in the flour mixture.

Set aside on the prepared baking sheet in a single layer or on a plate if using the air fryer. repeat with the remaining mushrooms, giving each a double coating.

Spray the mushrooms generously with cooking spray on all sides. Bake for 10 minutes, flip, spray the tops with more oil (making sure to coat any powdery spots), and continue to cook for another 8–15 minutes, until golden brown and crispy. Air-fryer Method: Follow the same steps for preparing the oyster mushrooms as above but instead of using the oven, preheat your air-fryer to 370°F (188°C).

Then, when your oyster mushrooms are ready, grease the bottom of the air-fryer basket. Lay the coated mushrooms in the basket in a single layer—do not overcrowd (you may need to work in batches).

Spray the tops generously with cooking spray. Air-fry for 5 minutes, flip, spray with more oil (making sure to coat any powdery spots), and continue cooking for another 5–10 minutes, until golden brown and crispy.

Excerpted from Craving Vegan by Sam Turnbull. Copyright © 2023 Sam Turnbull. Photographs by Tanya Pilgram. Published by Appetite by Random House®, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved.

