Alexa Soto’s black mole with roasted oyster mushrooms is a rich, deeply flavored dish perfect for plant-based eaters. The recipe comes from from her new vegan cookbook PLANTAS and is sure to be a winner on cold evenings. This traditional Mexican sauce, mole negro, is known for its complex taste, combining subtle spice, sweetness, and a hint of chocolate. Made with a blend of toasted chiles, spices, and Mexican chocolate, it brings warmth and depth to vegan meals.

The mole itself is a labor of love, requiring a variety of spices like coriander, cinnamon, and star anise, which infuse the sauce with layers of flavor. Raisins and a hint of cane sugar add sweetness, while the Mexican chocolate gives it a distinct richness. This mole pairs wonderfully with roasted oyster mushrooms, whose meaty texture complements the sauce beautifully, creating a hearty dish.

Serve the black mole and oyster mushrooms with warm corn tortillas and a sprinkle of sesame seeds for garnish. This meal is ideal for special occasions, as the mole’s flavor only deepens with time, making it even better after a day or two. With this recipe, vegans can enjoy a traditional Mexican mole, reimagined with plant-based ingredients for a unique, comforting dish.

Black mole with oyster mushrooms

Enjoy the subtle, sweetness, and nuttiness of this vegan black mole sauce with roasted oyster mushrooms. It's sure to be a winner at your next dinner. No ratings yet Servings 6 Ingredients For the mole 2 cups low-sodium vegetable broth

6 tablespoons neutral oil such as avocado oil, divided

4 puya chiles stemmed and seeded

3 guajillo chiles stemmed and seeded

3 ancho chiles stemmed and seeded

¼ teaspoon coriander seeds

¼ cup sesame seeds

¼ cup pumpkin seeds 3 whole cloves

1 cinnamon stick

½ star anise

1 4-inch piece French bread cut into 4

½ medium yellow onion quartered 1 ripe Roma tomato, halved

3 garlic cloves peeled

¼ cup raisins

¼ cup cane sugar

1 3.3-ounce disk Mexican chocolate (such as Ibarra), roughly chopped

1 teaspoon sea salt For the oyster mushrooms 3 tablespoons neutral oil such as avocado oil, or extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon fresh or dried oregano

½ teaspoon garlic powder

½ teaspoon sea salt

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

1½ pounds king oyster mushrooms To serve ¼ cup sesame seeds

Corn tortillas store-bought or homemade, warmed Instructions To make the mole, heat the broth in the microwave or on the stovetop until hot.

Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large sauté pan over medium heat. Add the chiles and cook for 10 seconds on each side, or until lightly charred (watch closely as they will char quickly). Transfer the chiles to a blender, add the hot broth, and let the chiles soak while you toast the remaining ingredients.

Add the coriander seeds to the same pan and toast over medium heat for 5 seconds, then transfer to the blender.

Add the sesame seeds, pumpkin seeds, cloves, cinnamon stick, and star anise to the pan and toast over medium heat, stirring continuously, for 1 to 2 minutes, until golden. Transfer to the blender.

Turn the heat down to medium-low. Add 2 tablespoons oil to the pan and, when hot, add the bread pieces and toast on each side for 1 minute, or until golden. Transfer to the blender.

Add the onion and tomato to the pan and cook over medium-low heat, undisturbed, for 4 minutes, then flip and cook for an additional 4 minutes, until beginning to char. Add the garlic cloves and cook for 2 minutes on each side, or until slightly charred. Transfer to the blender. Remove the pan from the heat.

Add the raisins, sugar, chocolate, and salt to the blender and blend on high until smooth, 1 to 2 minutes.

Heat the remaining 2 tablespoons oil in a large, deep sauté pan over medium-low heat. Hold a fine-mesh strainer over the pan and pour the contents of the blender through the strainer, then discard the solids in the strainer. The sauce should be smooth and creamy, with a consistency similar to Alfredo sauce. If it is too thick, stir in another ¼ to ½ cup broth or water. Taste and add more salt to your liking. Turn the heat down to low, partially cover the pan, and cook, stirring occasionally, for 25 to 30 minutes. Since the mole is fairly thick, it will not come to a simmer.

Meanwhile, preheat the oven to 400°F for the mushrooms.

In a small bowl, combine the oil, oregano, garlic powder, salt, and pepper and mix well.

Lay the whole oyster mushrooms on a rimmed baking sheet and evenly drizzle the oil mixture over the mushrooms, then gently toss with your hands, making sure everything is well coated. Roast for 12 minutes, then flip the mushrooms and roast for an additional 12 minutes, or until golden and crispy.

To serve, add a generous spoonful of mole to each plate, then top with some of the crispy golden mushrooms, garnish with sesame seeds, and enjoy with warm tortillas.

Excerpted from PLANTAS by Alexa Soto. Copyright © 2024 by Alexa Soto. Photographs by Alexa Soto. Used with permission from Voracious, an imprint of Little, Brown and Company.

