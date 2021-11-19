Pre-heat the oven to 180C (355F).

Place the biscuits in a food processor with the icing sugar and pulse until it is very fine. Add the vegan butter and mix a few more times until it resembles wet sand.

Scoop ½ tbsp size amounts of the crumb into each of the 24 cups in the muffin tray. Press the crust down with the back of a spoon. The shape is not too important here, as we’ll be fixing their shape when they come fresh out of the oven.

Place the cups into the oven to bake for 7 minutes until they start to turn golden brown.

Take them out of the oven and use a small bottle lid to push down into the cups to create a well in the centre. Do this for all the cups while they are still hot. Set aside to cool for 30 minutes.

Once room temperature, put them into the freezer for 30 minutes while we work on the ganache. Freezing the cups will make them much sturdier and easier to pop out of the tray.

Place the chopped dark chocolate into a heatproof bowl and set aside.

Pour the vegan cream into a saucepan on the stove and turn on a low-heat. Stir for 5 minutes until the cream is steaming and then pour this cream over the chocolate. Wait 5 minutes and then stir the mixture until it is smooth. If you have any residual chunks, microwave the ganache using 20 second bursts.

Take the cups out of the freezer and use a toothpick to pop them out of the muffin tray. Pour 1 tbsp amounts of ganache into each of the cups. Set aside to chill.

Place a large marshmallow onto each of the chocolate cups and use a handheld blowtorch to toast each of the s’mores cups. Serve!

Optional Meringue: Pour the 300g of aquafaba and 175g granulated sugar (475g total) into a saucepan on low heat. Simmer for 12 minutes until it has reduced to 325g total weight (use a kitchen scale to check). Pour the aquafaba mix into a stand mixer bowl and leave to cool for 1 hour.

Once cool, start whisking the aquafaba on a medium speed for 15 minutes. It should turn from foamy, to glossy, to a bold white and eventually form firm peaks.

Sieve in the 100g of icing sugar and whisk again for another 5 minutes. We are aiming for stiff peaks. If the meringue is thick but drooping, add a pinch more cream of tartar or ½ tsp of lemon juice. The acid should give the meringue more rigidity.

Scoop the meringue into a piping bag fitted with a large circular nozzle and pipe blobs of meringue onto each of the s’mores cups.