4 Vegan Poppy Seed Recipes

Poppy seeds may be small, but they can add a noticeable nutty flavor and light crunch to baking and breakfast recipes. They work especially well with citrus, which is why several of these vegan poppy seed recipes pair them with lemon or orange.

The seeds can go straight into batters, puddings, and cakes without much preparation. They add texture without making a recipe heavy, and their mild flavor works well alongside ingredients like berries, vanilla, coconut yogurt, and vegan cream cheese.

Read more: 9 Vegan Loaf Cake Ideas

This list includes four ways to use poppy seeds in plant-based recipes, from muffins and chia pudding to tea cake and cupcakes. Each one gives the seeds a clear role rather than using them as a small garnish.

Gluten-free lemon poppy seed muffins

Amber Asakura If you prefer to limit your sugar intake, these muffins are for you

These muffins from Molly Patrick use blended oats, dates, applesauce, maple syrup, lemon juice, and zest for a soft, bright bake. Poppy seeds add a light crunch throughout, while the recipe stays gluten-free and free from refined sugar.

Find the recipe here.

Gluten-free poppy seed tea cake

Ana Rusu This plant-based tea cake uses fresh raspberries in the icing

Ana Rusu combines poppy seeds with orange and lemon zest in this gluten-free loaf-style cake. Corn, rice, and oat flours create the crumb, while raspberry vegan cream cheese icing adds a fruity, tangy finish.

Find the recipe here.

Lemon poppy seed chia pudding

Romy London Chia pudding is ideal for grab-and-go breakfasts

This chia pudding by Romy London mixes coconut yogurt with lemon juice, zest, maple syrup, chia seeds, and poppy seeds. After chilling overnight, vegan lemon curd and fresh blueberries add a creamy and fruity finish.

Find the recipe here.

Lemon poppy seed cupcakes

Saloni Mehta These cupcakes are bright, light, and contain epic lemon flavor

Try these cupcakes from Saloni Mehta for a more indulgent take on the lemon and poppy seed pairing. The soft cupcakes get filled with vegan lemon curd and topped with lemon buttercream, while poppy seeds add texture throughout the crumb.

Find the recipe here.

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