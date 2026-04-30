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The Ultimate Vegan Chocolate Cake

Chocoholics rejoice - this vegan chocolate cake is sure to be a hit

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2 Minutes Read

The Ultimate Vegan Chocolate Cake with dark chocolate ganache, cocoa, and coffee This cake is moist and super chocolatey - Media Credit: Stine Andersen
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This ultimate vegan chocolate cake by Stine Andersen is built for anyone who wants a full chocolate dessert without compromise. It uses two layers of cocoa-rich sponge with a thick ganache in the middle and across the top. The batter comes together with simple ingredients and bakes into a soft, moist cake that holds its shape when sliced. Coffee deepens the chocolate flavor, while plant milk and yogurt keep the texture tender.

You can make this ultimate vegan chocolate cake for birthdays, tea tables, or small gatherings. Add candles, fruit, or simple decorations to turn it into a celebration cake. The ganache sets into a smooth coating that is easy to slice and serve. It works well as a centerpiece and can be portioned cleanly for sharing.

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Store the cake in the fridge and bring it back to room temperature before serving. It keeps well for several days and can be frozen in slices for later.

Bake this vegan chocolate cake

Make this ultimate vegan chocolate cake for a rich, two-layer chocolate dessert with ganache, suitable for birthdays, gatherings, and tea tables.
The Ultimate Vegan Chocolate Cake with dark chocolate ganache, cocoa, and coffee
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Servings1 cake

Ingredients

Dry
  • 250 g plain flour
  • 350 g white sugar
  • 70 g cocoa powder
  • 2 tsp baking powder
  • 1 tsp baking soda
  • ¼ tsp salt
Wet
  • 360 ml plant milk
  • 1 tbsp apple cider vinegar
  • 120 ml oil
  • 120 ml strong coffee
  • 1 tsp vanilla optional
  • 120 g vegan yogurt
Vegan Ganache (for filling + coating)
  • 400  g vegan dark chocolate
  • 330–335  ml vegan cream or thick coconut cream
  • Pinch of salt

Instructions

Chocolate Cake

  • Preheat oven to 175°C and line/grease two 8-inch tins.
  • In a big bowl, mix: flour, sugar, cocoa, baking powder, baking soda, salt
  • In another bowl: mix plant milk + vinegar (leave 2 minutes), add oil, coffee, vanilla, and vegan yogurt, stir well.
  • Pour wet into dry and mix until just combined. Don’t overmix. Split batter between tins.
  • Bake for 28–35 minutes until a skewer comes out with a few moist crumbs (not wet batter).
  • Cool in tins for 10 minutes, then turn out onto a rack to cool fully.

Chocolate Ganache

  • Finely chop the vegan dark chocolate and place it in a heatproof bowl.
  • Heat the vegan cream in a small saucepan over medium heat until it is steaming but not boiling. You should see small bubbles around the edges, but it shouldn’t be bubbling aggressively.
  • Pour the hot cream over the chopped chocolate, making sure all the chocolate is covered. Leave it to sit undisturbed for 2–3 minutes to allow the heat to gently melt the chocolate. Alternatively you can melt it by using a bain-marie.
  • Stir slowly from the centre outwards until the ganache becomes smooth, glossy, and silky.
  • Let the ganache cool at room temperature until it reaches a thick, spreadable consistency. This usually takes 30–45 minutes.

Assembling the 2-Layer Chocolate Cake

  • Once both cakes are completely cool,
  • Place the first layer on a serving plate or cake board. Spread a thin, even layer of ganache over the top.
  • Place the second cake layer on top, then use the remaining ganache to spread a smooth layer over the top and sides of the cake, covering it completely.
  • Let the cake set in the fridge for 20–30 minutes before slicing and serving.
Store the chocolate cake in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 5 days. The ganache may firm up slightly, but the cake will stay moist and rich. Let it sit at room temperature for 20–30 minutes before serving to soften the ganache.
 
You can also freeze individual slices for up to 2 months. Wrap them well and thaw at room temperature before serving.

This recipe was republished with permission from The Cosy Kitchen. You can view the original recipe here.

Read more: Chocolate Butternut Cake (Dairy-Free And Plant-Based)

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chocolate

kid friendly

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vegan chocolate cake

vegan recipes

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The Author

Stine Andersen

A few years ago, Stine didn't even know how to cook rice and had never really followed a recipe. Fast forward to now and she couldn't imagine her life without cooking.

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