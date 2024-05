If you’re looking for the perfect vegan sticky toffee pudding, this recipe by chef Danielle Maupertuis is just what you’ve been waiting for. This recipe comes from her cookbook Vegans Deserve Better Than a Fruit Salad. The focus on this dessert is to create a soft and fluffy pudding rather than a dense and heavy dessert.

Moreover, this dessert has very accessible ingredients, some of which you may be able to find in your pantry. The essential pieces of equipment you’ll need are the pudding basins, which you’ll be able to find online or in any store selling baking equipment.

This dish does take some day-before preparation but the process is very straightforward and worth it for an elevated take on the classic. A sticky toffee pudding should be made with that perfect toffee sauce, which can feel out of reach for some bakers.

Often, vegans and plant-based enthusiasts can feel intimidated by tricky elements like toffee. However, this recipe makes it incredibly easy so be sure to give it a try.

Sticky toffee pudding

Try this vegan version of the classic sticky toffee pudding. It's light and fluffy and served with an indulgent toffee sauce. You do not want to miss out on this dessert. Serve with some coconut whipped cream for extra scrumptiousness. No ratings yet Duration 1 hr 20 mins Cook Time 50 mins Prep Time 30 mins Servings 6 pudding basins Ingredients For the sticky toffee puddings 190 ml dairy free milk alternative rice, coconut, almond, etc.

75 ml water

150 grams chopped dates

¾ tsp bicarbonate of soda

120 grams light muscovado sugar

120 grams vegan butter

⅔ tsp cider vinegar

⅔ tsp bicarb soda

45 grams flaxseed mix

⅔ tsp cinnamon

¾ tsp ginger

¼ tsp nutmeg

45 ml water

30 grams rapeseed oil

150 grams self-raising flour

Vegan spread for greasing For the toffee sauce 75 grams golden unrefined caster sugar

25 grams vegan butter

80 grams plant-based cream Instructions For the sticky toffee pudding the day before, simmer the dates gently with water and milk. When reaching boiling point, remove the pan from the heat, add the bicarbonate soda, give it a stir and let it cool down in the fridge.

Prepare the flaxseed mix next. Mix 10g of flaxseeds with 30ml of cold water and let it set in the fridge.

The next day, preheat the oven 175°C/Gas mark 4.

In a mixing bowl, beat together the sugar and vegan spread until smooth. Add the chopped dates, the soda and cider vinegar, the flaxseeds mix and the spices. Finally, incorporate the water and rapeseed oil.

On a low speed, stir in the self-raising flour and beat well to blend.

Using a pastry brush, grease the inside of the basin molds with hard vegan spread. Pour the mixture into the prepared pudding basins, filling them two-thirds full.

Bake for 45-50 min. Unmold while hot. For the toffee sauce In a heavy bottom saucepan, melt the sugar on medium heat. Gently warm up the cream in a second pan or the microwave. Avoid stirring, the sugar might crystallize.

As soon as the caramel color is reached, take the saucepan off the heat and add the spread, stirring continuously. Incorporate the cream, bring it back to a medium heat and stir until smooth and homogeneous. To serve To serve, turn the pudding out onto a plate, spoon the sauce over the top and around and finish with a few dots of coconut whipped cream.

This recipe was republished with permission from the cookbook Vegans Deserve Better Than a Fruit Salad by Danielle Maupertuis. There are links to her cookbook here and here. You can find her Instagram here and her Facebook group here.

