What a treat! Made with cashews and coconut cream. Any cheesecake lover is going to be a huge fan of this!
Ingredients
Chocolate Crust
- 80 ml coconut milk thick part
- 220 g dates (soaked in hot water for 30 minutes)
- 75 g cocoa powder
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
Cheesecake Filling
- 300 g cashews (soaked in hot water for 30 minutes)
- 400 ml coconut milk 1 can
- 100 g cocoa powder
- 110 g maple syrup
- 1/4 tsp salt
- 1 lemon juice of
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
Instructions
Mix all ingredients for the crust into a food processor.
Line a 22cm baking dish with parchment paper and press the crust evenly into it. Put in the fridge for 30 minutes.
In the meantime, mix all ingredients for the filling and pour over the crust.
Freeze the cake for 3 hours.
This recipe was republished with permission from Gian’s Nutrition.
Find the original recipe here.