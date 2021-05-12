Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

What a treat! Made with cashews and coconut cream. Any cheesecake lover is going to be a huge fan of this!
Duration4 hrs 10 mins
Prep Time10 mins
Servings8 people

Ingredients

Chocolate Crust
  • 80 ml coconut milk thick part
  • 220 g dates (soaked in hot water for 30 minutes)
  • 75 g cocoa powder
  • 1/2 tsp salt
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract
Cheesecake Filling
  • 300 g cashews (soaked in hot water for 30 minutes)
  • 400 ml coconut milk 1 can
  • 100 g cocoa powder
  • 110 g maple syrup
  • 1/4 tsp salt
  • 1 lemon juice of
  • 1 tsp vanilla extract

Instructions

  • Mix all ingredients for the crust into a food processor.
  • Line a 22cm baking dish with parchment paper and press the crust evenly into it. Put in the fridge for 30 minutes.
  • In the meantime, mix all ingredients for the filling and pour over the crust.
  • Freeze the cake for 3 hours.
This recipe was republished with permission from Gian’s Nutrition.

Find the original recipe here.

Gian's Nutrition

Gian, is a recipe developer and food blogger from Munich, who aims to help and inspire other people to fall in love with the creativity and deliciousness of vegan food! Gian also possesses incredible photography skills!