Roni’s Kitchen’s chai-spiced vegan banana bread is a cozy, flavorful twist on the classic loaf. With warming spices like cinnamon, ginger, cardamom, and nutmeg, it brings the essence of chai. Chai is a tea made with a blend of fragrant spices commonly used in Indian beverages. The aromatic spices not only complement the natural sweetness of ripe bananas but also create that comforting, warm feeling ideal for cool autumn days. This banana bread pairs wonderfully with a cup of tea or coffee, making it a great seasonal dessert or snack.

The recipe is flexible; you can use spelt, whole wheat, or even gluten-free flour, making it accessible to all. Adding walnuts gives it a nutty crunch, while chocolate chips add indulgence. Making banana bread is a great way to use up overripe bananas, turning them into a moist and flavorful bread that’s perfect for breakfast, snacks, or dessert.

Mix plant-based milk with apple cider vinegar to create a tangy buttermilk effect, and blend with mashed bananas, sugar, oil, and maple syrup for a rich batter. Bake until golden, and you’ll have a moist, chai-spiced treat that fills your kitchen with the scents of fall. Ideal for sharing with friends or enjoying as an everyday treat, this banana bread is a must-bake for any vegan fall menu.

Chai spiced vegan banana bread

This chai-spiced vegan banana bread is fragrant, moist, and comforting, made with ripe bananas and warm spices for a flavorful treat. No ratings yet Duration 55 minutes mins Cook Time 45 minutes mins Prep Time 10 minutes mins Servings 6 Ingredients ⅓ cup plant based milk oat, almond, soy etc.

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

4 ripe bananas

⅓ cup cane sugar

3 tbsp grapeseed oil

1 tbsp maple syrup

1 tsp vanilla extract

1½ cups flour or gluten-free flour of your choice

1 tsp baking soda

1 tsp cinnamon powder

1 tsp ginger powder

1 tsp cardamom powder

½ tsp sea salt

¼ tsp ground nutmeg

A pinch of ground pepper

⅓ cup walnuts or chocolate chips or both – optional Instructions Preheat oven to 375°F.

In a small bowl, mix milk and apple cider vinegar. Set aside.

In a large bowl, mash 3 bananas (save 1 banana for topping).

Add sugar, oil, maple, and vanilla to the bananas, and mix together, using a whisk.

Add the milk-vinegar mixture and mix well.

Add flour, baking soda and spices and combine all together – making sure not to over mix it – just until the flour is combined.

If you are adding walnuts and/or chocolate chips, fold them into the batter gently.

Grease a loaf pan.

Pour in the batter.

Slice the extra banana and place the banana slices on top of the batter. Sprinkle a bit of cinnamon on top.

If you’d like, sprinkle with extra walnuts and/or chocolate chips.

Bake for 45 minutes.

This recipe was republished with permission from Roni’s Kitchen. You can find her Instagram here and the original recipe here.

