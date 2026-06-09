This butter beans and mushrooms on toast recipe makes a quick lunch or easy dinner with simple ingredients and very little prep. Creamy butter beans create a filling base, while mushrooms add a savory topping that works well with crisp sourdough. The mix of textures keeps the dish interesting without making it complicated. Everything cooks in one pan, apart from the toast, which keeps cleanup manageable, too.

This recipe from Romy London builds flavor through small additions rather than heavy sauces. Lemon juice brightens the butter beans, while Italian seasoning and artichokes add depth. The mushrooms cook down with garlic and tamari until they become rich and slightly glossy. Once layered onto toasted sourdough, the combination feels hearty without becoming too heavy. A drizzle of balsamic glaze and some parsley finish everything with a little freshness.

Read more: Herby Edamame And Sun-Dried Tomato Sandwich

You can serve these butter beans and mushrooms on toast fresh from the pan while the bread stays crisp. The recipe works well for slower lunches, quick weeknight dinners, or simple meals when you want something warm without spending ages cooking.

This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London.

Eat these beans and mushrooms on toast for lunch or dinner

These butter beans and mushrooms on toast combine creamy beans, garlicky mushrooms, and crisp sourdough for a filling vegan meal. The recipe comes together quickly and uses simple ingredients to create a lunch or dinner with plenty of flavor and texture. No ratings yet Servings 2 Ingredients 2 slices sourdough bread

1 tbsp olive oil plus extra for toasting, if needed

1x 400 g tin butter beans drained and rinsed

Juice of 1 lemon

1 tbsp Italian seasoning

2 tbsp grilled artichokes diced

250 g mushrooms sliced

1 pinch of salt

1 garlic clove grated or crushed

1 tbsp tamari or soy sauce To serve (optional): 1-2 tbsp balsamic glaze

Fresh parsley chopped

Chili flakes Instructions Toast the sourdough slices until golden and crisp. For extra flavor, heat a little olive oil in a skillet and toast the bread in the pan until lightly crisped on both sides.

Place the drained butter beans in a shallow bowl. Add the lemon juice and mash roughly with the back of a fork – you’re looking for a chunky texture, not completely smooth. Stir in the olive oil and Italian seasoning, then fold through the diced artichokes. Set aside.

Add the sliced mushrooms to a large frying pan with a small splash of water and a pinch of salt. Cook over medium heat until softened and any liquid has evaporated. Stir in the garlic and cook for 30 seconds, just until fragrant. Add the tamari and cook until the liquid reduces and coats the mushrooms.

Spread the butter bean mash generously over the toasted sourdough. Top with the garlicky mushrooms, then drizzle with balsamic glaze if using. Finish with fresh parsley and a pinch of chili flakes.

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