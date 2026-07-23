This vegan brownie batter breakfast toast from Desiree Nielsen’s cookbook Plant Magic starts with a quick homemade chocolate spread made from hemp hearts, cacao powder, maple syrup, avocado oil, water, vanilla, and salt. The spread turns smooth in a blender and gives toast a rich chocolate flavor without using dairy or nuts.

The recipe keeps breakfast simple. You blend the brownie batter spread, spoon it into a container, and use it throughout the week. Hemp hearts add plant protein and omega-3 fatty acids, while cacao gives the spread its deep chocolate taste. Serve it on toasted whole-grain bread, or use gluten-free bread when needed.

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The vegan brownie batter breakfast toast suits busy mornings because the spread lasts up to one week in the fridge. It also gives you a homemade option when you want something sweet but still want useful ingredients. Try it with sliced banana, berries, or a sprinkle of seeds for a fast breakfast.

Excerpted from Plant Magic by Desiree Nielsen. Copyright © 2024 Desiree Nielsen. Photography and illustrations by Gabriel Cabrera. Published by Penguin, an imprint of Penguin Canada, a division of Penguin Random House Canada Limited. Reproduced by arrangement with the Publisher. All rights reserved.

Make this easy brownie batter breakfast toast

This vegan breakfast toast uses a homemade chocolate spread made with hemp hearts, cacao, maple syrup, and vanilla. Serve it on regular or gluten-free toast for a quick, sweet breakfast with plant protein. No ratings yet Servings 375 ml of spread Ingredients 1¼ cups hemp hearts

¼ cup raw cacao powder or cocoa powder

1/3 cup pure maple syrup

3 tablespoons avocado oil

3 tablespoons water

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

¼ teaspoon salt

Whole-grain or gluten-free bread toasted, for serving Instructions In a small blender or bullet blender, combine the hemp hearts, cacao powder, maple syrup, avocado oil, water, vanilla, and salt. Starting on low speed and slowly increasing to medium, blend until smooth, 4 to 5 minutes. (If using a large blender jar, you’ll have to stop the blender and scrape down the sides of the bowl a few times; however, a smooth spread will form with almost no trace of hemp seed.)

Spread generously on toast. Store the spread in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 1 week.

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