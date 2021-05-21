Reading Time: 2 minutes
Have you ever seen a stack as beautiful as this one? Featuring THIS Isn't Bacon and homemade vegan eggs!
Ingredients
Pancakes
- 1 cup flour
- 2 tbsp sugar
- 1 tbsp baking powder
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1 cup soy milk (or other plant milk)
- 1 tbsp apple cider vinegar
- 1 tsp vanilla
"Egg" yolk
- 1/3 cup sweet potato peeled and chopped into chunks
- 2 tbsp nutritional yeast
- 1 tbsp cornstarch
- 1 tbsp soy milk or other plant milk
- 1 tbsp sunflower oil
- 1/4 cup water
- 1 tsp black salt (kala namak)
- 1/2 tsp turmeric
"Egg" White
- 1/4 cup soy milk or other plant milk
- 1/4 cup rice flour
- 1/4 cup soy yogurt (or other plant yogurt)
- 1 tsp black salt (kala namak)
Topping
- THIS Isn't Bacon Rashers
- 1 cup spinach
- wedge lemon
Instructions
Pancakes
-
Combine dry ingredients in a large bowl and combine wet ingredients in a separate bowl
-
Pour wet mixture into dry mixture bowl, whisk until smooth and rest batter for 5 minutes
-
Pour 1/2 cup of batter onto a non-stick pan over medium heat. When the top starts to bubble, flip until it turns slightly golden in places. Repeat with rest of batter.
The "Eggs"
-
Boil peeled sweet potato chunks in a pan until completely soft, drain, mash into a pulp and stir in rest of egg yolk ingredients
-
Add all egg white ingredients into a bowl and whisk.
-
Heat some oil in a frying pan to medium/high, fry 2 tbsp of egg white mixture for 30 seconds to 1 minute. Add 1 tbsp of egg yolk mixture to the middle of egg white, cover with lid for 2 mins. Repeat with the rest of the mixture.
Toppings and Serve
-
Heat 1 tbsp oil in a frying pan, fry THIS isn’t Bacon rashers for 2 minutes each side
-
Wilt the spinach in a small saucepan with 2 tbsp water
-
Layer the pancakes on top of each other, top with spinach, the egg, THIS Isn’t Bacon and drizzle with lemon
This recipe is sponsored by THIS
You can get THIS
Isn’t Bacon and other THIS products here and in UK supermarkets, including Tesco and Sainsbury’s.
You can get THIS
Recipe from No Meat Disco.