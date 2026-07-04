These savory eggy breakfast muffins help break out of the usual breakfast routine. Chickpea flour, flaxseed, and vegetables create muffins that feel hearty enough to keep you going through the morning. Spinach, sweetcorn, and red pepper add color and texture, while kala namak, also known as black salt, brings that familiar egg-style flavor without using eggs.

The muffins also work well for meal prep. Romy London builds the recipe around simple ingredients that bake into something easy to grab on busy mornings. Chickpea flour brings plant protein and fiber, while flaxseed adds extra texture and helps bind everything together. Garlic powder, smoked paprika, and nutritional yeast help build savory flavor..

Read more: Orange Muffins With Ginger And Hemp Hearts

These savory breakfast muffins taste good warm, but they also hold up well once cooled. Keep them in the fridge for quick breakfasts through the week or freeze a batch for later. Add fruit on the side or pair them with avocado if you want something more filling.

This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London.

Method for savory eggy breakfast muffins

These savory eggy breakfast muffins combine chickpea flour, flaxseed, and vegetables in a protein-packed vegan breakfast. They work well for meal prep and make busy mornings easier. No ratings yet Duration 45 minutes mins Cook Time 30 minutes mins Prep Time 15 minutes mins Servings 8 Ingredients 2 flax eggs (2 tbsp flax seeds + 6 tbsp water)

180 g chickpea flour

60 g plain flour

15 g nutritional yeast

2 tsp baking powder

½ tsp baking soda

1 tsp garlic powder

1 tsp onion powder

½ tsp turmeric

½ tsp smoked paprika

½ tsp salt

½ tsp oregano

¼ tsp black salt kala namak

¼ tsp black pepper

230 ml plant milk

60 ml olive oil

1 tbsp tomato paste

30 g finely chopped spinach

75 g diced red bell pepper

75 g sweetcorn

Optional: pumpkin seeds for topping Instructions Start by preheating your oven to 190°C and line a muffin tin with 8 muffin cases.

To make your flax eggs, combine 2 tablespoons of ground flaxseed with 6 tablespoons of water in a small bowl. Give it a good stir and let it sit for 5-10 minutes until it becomes thick and gloopy – this will be your egg replacer.

While the flax eggs are setting, grab a large bowl and mix together all your dry ingredients: the chickpea flour, plain flour, nutritional yeast, baking powder, baking soda, and all your seasonings (garlic powder, onion powder, turmeric, smoked paprika, oregano, both salts, and pepper). Give it a good whisk to ensure everything is well combined.

In a separate bowl, whisk together your wet ingredients: the plant milk, olive oil, tomato paste and your prepared flax eggs until they’re smoothly combined.

Make a well in the center of your dry ingredients and pour in your wet mixture. Using a spatula or wooden spoon, fold everything together until just combined. Be careful not to overmix!

Gently fold in your chopped spinach, diced red pepper, and sweetcorn until they’re evenly distributed throughout the batter.

Spoon your mixture into the prepared muffin cases, filling each one about ¾ full. If you’re using them, sprinkle some pumpkin seeds on top of each muffin for an extra crunch.

Pop them in your preheated oven and bake for 22-25 minutes. You’ll know they’re done when they’re golden brown on top and a skewer inserted into the center comes out clean.

Let them cool in the tin for about 5 minutes before removing them from the muffin cases.

PBN runs a sponsored content model. To explore how you can get featured, please email [email protected] or visit everkinddigital.com