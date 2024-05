Beans on toast is a British staple, but there are so many more ways to enjoy this meal that don’t involve tomato sauce. This recipe for Mediterranean beans on toast is about to take your favorite brunch recipe to a whole new level.

It comes from Natlicious Food, and features ingredients like sundried tomatoes and capers alongside beans, as well as parsley, garlic, chili, shallots, and more.

Beans are packed with protein, and are a great addition to any diet. This beans on toast recipe is best served alongside crusty bread, houmous, and toasted hazelnuts, and it’s sure to be a real crowdpleaser.

Here’s how to make it.

Mediterranean beans on toast

If we had beans on toast in Cyprus, this is how we were going to serve it! Today, we are elevating the humble beans with few simple ingredients that take this dish to the next level. It's so versatile, as you can have it as breakfast, it can be the centrepiece of your brunch gathering, and it makes the perfect lunch if you put it in a sandwich or wrap. No ratings yet Ingredients 1 shallot

2 garlic cloves

2 sun-dried tomatoes

A small handful of parsley

2 tbsp of olive oil

240 g beans, drained and rinsed

Salt and pepper

1/2 tsp chili flakes

1 tbsp capers

30 ml vegan white wine

Juice of half lemon Instructions Slice the shallot and grate the garlic.

Then slice the sun-dried tomatoes and chop the parsley.

In a wide pan, on medium heat, add the olive oil and shallots with a pinch of salt and sauté until translucent, stirring occasionally.

Then add the garlic and sun-dried tomatoes, cook for a minute or 2 before you add the beans.

Season, add the wine and capers and cook for 2-3 minutes until the alcohol has been evaporated.

Finish with the fresh parsley and squeeze the lemon juice.

I like to either serve it on some toasted bread that I added a generous layer of hummus, then the beans, some toasted hazelnuts and a drizzle of olive oil. Or another way is to spread hummus on a big plate, then add the beans, hazelnuts and olive oil, serve some bread on the side and enjoy as a sharing platter. *Use gluten free bread, if you want to avoid gluten *You can replace the wine with some veggie stock, if you prefer to keep it alcohol free. *You can prepare the beans in advance and store them in the fridge, you can either warm it up or let it out for few minutes and enjoy at room temperature.

This recipe was republished with permission from Natlicious Food. You can view the original recipe here.

