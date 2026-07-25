Breakfast Vegan Recipes

Mango Lassi Chia Pudding

This easy overnight breakfast uses fresh mango and cardamom

By

(updated )

2 Minutes Read

Mango Lassi Chia Pudding with cardamom, maple syrup, and fresh mango This breakfast is inspired by the popular Indian beverage - Media Credit: Romy London
Jump to Recipe Print Recipe

This mango lassi chia pudding combines the flavors of the popular Indian yogurt drink with the convenience of an overnight breakfast. Mango and coconut yogurt form the base, creating a smooth mixture with plenty of fruit flavor. Chia seeds thicken the pudding as it chills, while cardamom adds a warm aromatic note that pairs naturally with the mango.

The ingredient list stays short and simple. Fresh mango provides natural sweetness and vitamin C, while chia seeds contribute fiber and plant-based omega-3 fats. A small amount of maple syrup can add extra sweetness if needed, though ripe mango often does the job on its own. The bright color also makes this breakfast stand out on the table.

Read more: Strawberry Cheesecake Chia Pudding

This recipe is from Romy London, and it works well for meal prep because most of the preparation happens the night before. By morning, the chia seeds have absorbed the liquid and created a thick pudding texture. Top it with extra mango and a sprinkle of cardamom before serving. The result is a breakfast that requires very little effort but still includes fruit, fiber, and healthy fats.

This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London.

Prep your mango lassi chia pudding

This mango lassi chia pudding combines mango, coconut yogurt, chia seeds, and cardamom in an easy overnight breakfast. The recipe provides fruit, fiber, and healthy fats while requiring only a few minutes of preparation.
Mango Lassi Chia Pudding with cardamom, maple syrup, and fresh mango
No ratings yet
Servings1

Ingredients

  • 120 g fresh mango diced
  • 240 ml coconut yogurt
  • 3 tbsp chia seeds
  • Pinch of cardamom
  • 1 tsp maple syrup optional
  • Extra diced mango and cardamom to serve

Instructions

  • Blend the mango and coconut yogurt until smooth.
  • Stir in chia seeds, cardamom and maple syrup if needed.
  • Cover and refrigerate overnight.
  • Serve topped with extra diced mango and a sprinkle of cardamom.

PBN runs a sponsored content model. To explore how you can get featured, please email [email protected] or visit everkinddigital.com

Tagged

chia pudding

kid friendly

mango

recipes

vegan recipes

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Romina Callwitz

Romina Callwitz, better known as Romy, is the food photographer, recipe developer and blogger behind Romy London, where she shares her favorite indulgent vegan recipes with a healthy twist!

More by Romina Callwitz

© 2026 Plant Based News is an award winning mission-led impact media platform covering all things health, environment & animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active