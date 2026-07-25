This mango lassi chia pudding combines the flavors of the popular Indian yogurt drink with the convenience of an overnight breakfast. Mango and coconut yogurt form the base, creating a smooth mixture with plenty of fruit flavor. Chia seeds thicken the pudding as it chills, while cardamom adds a warm aromatic note that pairs naturally with the mango.

The ingredient list stays short and simple. Fresh mango provides natural sweetness and vitamin C, while chia seeds contribute fiber and plant-based omega-3 fats. A small amount of maple syrup can add extra sweetness if needed, though ripe mango often does the job on its own. The bright color also makes this breakfast stand out on the table.

Read more: Strawberry Cheesecake Chia Pudding

This recipe is from Romy London, and it works well for meal prep because most of the preparation happens the night before. By morning, the chia seeds have absorbed the liquid and created a thick pudding texture. Top it with extra mango and a sprinkle of cardamom before serving. The result is a breakfast that requires very little effort but still includes fruit, fiber, and healthy fats.

This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London.

Prep your mango lassi chia pudding

This mango lassi chia pudding combines mango, coconut yogurt, chia seeds, and cardamom in an easy overnight breakfast. The recipe provides fruit, fiber, and healthy fats while requiring only a few minutes of preparation. No ratings yet Servings 1 Ingredients 120 g fresh mango diced

240 ml coconut yogurt

3 tbsp chia seeds

Pinch of cardamom

1 tsp maple syrup optional

Extra diced mango and cardamom to serve Instructions Blend the mango and coconut yogurt until smooth.

Stir in chia seeds, cardamom and maple syrup if needed.

Cover and refrigerate overnight.

Serve topped with extra diced mango and a sprinkle of cardamom.

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