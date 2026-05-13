This key lime pie chia pudding from Romy London turns a classic dessert into a quick, high-fiber breakfast. It combines lime, coconut, and biscuit crumbs to recreate that familiar flavor in a simpler format. Chia seeds form the base, thickening overnight to create a pudding that holds its shape and works well for morning meals. The lime adds sharpness, while coconut milk keeps it smooth and rich.

The mixture comes together in minutes. Stir chia seeds with coconut milk, lime zest, lime juice, and maple syrup, then leave it to set in the fridge. As it rests, the chia absorbs the liquid and forms a soft, spoonable texture. The balance between citrus and coconut keeps the flavor clear without feeling too heavy for breakfast.

Read more: Lemon Poppy Seed Chia Pudding

Top this key lime pie chia pudding with whipped coconut cream and crushed biscuits just before eating. It works well as a make-ahead option you can keep in the fridge and use over a couple of days. It’s easy to prepare and fits into a simple routine.

Prep this chia pudding the night before

This key lime pie chia pudding is a high-fiber vegan breakfast with lime, coconut, and biscuit topping, made ahead and ready to eat. No ratings yet Servings 1 Ingredients 3 tbsp chia seeds

240 ml coconut milk

Zest and juice of 2 limes

2 tbsp maple syrup

Whipped coconut cream

Crushed digestives Instructions Combine chia seeds, coconut milk, lime zest and juice and maple syrup.

Cover and refrigerate overnight.

Serve topped with whipped coconut cream and crushed digestives.

This recipe was republished with permission from Romy London.

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