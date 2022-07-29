A woman and a goat looking into each other's eyes Compassion often speaks for itself - Media Credit: Adobe Stock
Ethics Headlines Opinion Opinion Piece

Amid The Rise Of Meat-Centric Propaganda, Truth Is A Vegan’s Best Friend

Keeping the myth of 'happy' farmed animals believable can be complex. On the other hand, veganism feels simple and jargon free

By

4 Minutes Read

I often find myself reading news articles critical of veganism or plant-based eating and I think, “I wonder who wrote this and I wonder why they wrote it.” More often than not, a little bit of sleuthing will uncover the article has been produced or sponsored by a think tank or research group with connections to the meat or dairy industry.

I’m normally a chilled individual who lets most things float on by. But I’m becoming increasingly frustrated by these flimsy attempts to use misinformation to discredit veganism. It’s even more infuriating when you come to see these campaigns of untruths for what they are; a way to protect the financial interests of industrial animal production and slaughter.

Even news articles that find something positive to say about veganism will usually counter that by reeling off unsubstantiated “findings” and “facts” about plant-based eating displacing communities, ruining economies, or putting our planet’s very survival in danger.

Is the ‘spread of veganism’ killing our planet?

A person reaching for produce on a vegetable farm
Jacob Lund / Adobe Stock Is plant-based agriculture doing more harm than good?

As I sat down to write this column, I conducted a brief search for an example to share with you. And I was swamped by stories and articles shouting about the damage my compassionate way of life is causing.

My favorite article from scouring the seemingly bottomless meat-centric propaganda press told me: “The spread of veganism will not solve climate problems linked to the farming sector and could even harm the environment, scientists have warned.”

Who did I have to thank for these claims? The Times article from which the above quote was lifted credits the Global Academy of Agriculture and Food Security as its main source. The academy is a research, teaching, and commercially aligned collaboration of Edinburgh University and Scotland’s Rural College.

Agricultural experts from these institutes are quoted in the article as saying “environmental campaigners had ‘demonised’ the industry.” If this information comes from a university and a college, it must be trustworthy, true, and without ulterior motive. Right?

Hidden agendas

Just a few minutes snooping around online has shown me this article stating that my vegan lifestyle is potentially damaging was powered by organizations with ties to big agribusiness and corporations that make money from “livestock” (can we all agree the word livestock is awful?). Scotland’s Rural College even has a commercial division that focuses on these revenue streams from agricultural sources.

In fact, Scotland’s Rural College is currently developing an app with Waitrose that will catalogue animal behaviors. That’s so supermarket managers and buyers visiting farms and suppliers can use the app to decide which animals look happy. You know, so they can buy and kill the happiest animals to sell to Waitrose customers.

To break it down further, the “experts” advising that veganism is bad for the planet are also developing an app to convince supermarkets to keep buying animal meat.

A black and white cartoon of dairy cows looking playful
Adobe Stock Marketing their animals as happy and healthy – and their methods as simple and harmless – is one way the meat and dairy industries keep consumers in the dark

It’s becoming more common to use manipulation of facts and plain falsehoods to make compassionate lifestyles seem damaging. This is because compassionate living threatens the bottom line of companies turning profit by selling animal bodies and by-products. More humans living vegan lifestyles means less money is made by raising and killing animals on an industrial level.

The beauty of veganism

It sure seems complicated to keep the myth of happy animals believable. On the other hand, veganism feels simple and jargon free. I don’t need spin, half truths, full lies, or fancy apps developed with financial backing to explain my compassion.

I can speak honestly about veganism. And it’s just as convincing as anything an agricultural think tank expert paid a lot of money can say.

Vegans avoid wearing or eating animals, as well as using the by-products of animals or items tested on animals, as much as we possibly can. We do this because it reduces demand for products that require the maiming and killing of sentient beings. Our lifestyle choices can have a direct impact on how many non-human animals suffer at the hands of humans.

The beauty of veganism is that it’s simple in its intentions. It’s simple in its execution, and the positive results are measurable. We have these truths on our side and our consumer choices make a direct difference for animals and the planet.

Please don’t let any news article sponsored by big business tell you any different!

Millions around the world trust Plant Based News for content about navigating our changing planet & our role in it.

Our independent team of journalists and experts are committed to making an impact through a wide range of content—and you can help by supporting our work today.

Support Us
heading/author

The Author

Sean O'Callaghan

Sean O'Callaghan is a community organiser, vegan activist, and social media personality known as Fat Gay Vegan. Based in London, Sean loves potato and enjoys supporting independent vegan business.

More by Sean O'Callaghan iconography/arrow-right

Tagged

Ethics Fat Gay Vegan media propaganda truth
heading/comments

Leave a Comment

Plant Based News Comment Policy

In short:- If you act with maturity and consideration for other users, you should have no problems. Please read our Comment policy before commenting.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
A man in a wheelchair feeding his dog outside in a park
Headlines
Group of cows at cowshed eating hay or fodder on dairy farm.
Environment
heading/latest

trending

A woman and a goat looking into each other's eyes Ethics
Group of cows at cowshed eating hay or fodder on dairy farm. Environment
Met Office Discusses Animal Agriculture And The Climate Crisis On National Podcast
A woman reads in her kitchen drinking wine Business
Sales Of Vegan Wines Up By 51% As More People Ditch Animal Products
BVeg plant-based meat kebab Alternative Protein
Vegan Brand Unveils Largest-Ever Plant-Based Meat Factory In India
long haired red Chihuahua dog walking down street Culture
Why Nuevo León Could Soon Be The Most Animal-Friendly Region In Mexico
Forest Green Rovers celebrating a goal Culture
Why Football Needs To Stand Up To Animal Agriculture And Embrace A Plant-Based Future
A border collie holding a credit card and a dog holding cash on a backdrop of pet kibble Culture
Yes, Vegan Dog Is More Expensive Than Meat-Based Brands – And Here’s Why
close up of a young girl looking sad and serious Environment
Without Action, We Are On Route To ‘Global Suicide,’ Says Climate Expert
dairy cow in a field Culture
New Lawsuit Challenges Dairy Company Organic Valley Over ‘Happy Cow’ Claims
Isaias Hernandez Culture
Queer Brown Vegan On Environmental Racism, The Power Of Social Media, And Hope
buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active