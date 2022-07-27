dairy cow in a field In the dairy industry cows are routinely separated from their mothers - Media Credit: Terry Mathews / Alamy Stock Photo
Culture Ethics Headlines Law

New Lawsuit Challenges Dairy Company Organic Valley Over ‘Happy Cow’ Claims

Organic Valley has been accused of misleading consumers

By

2 Minutes Read

A new lawsuit has been brought against dairy company Organic Valley after it made claims that it treats its cows “with love.”

According to animal rights organization PETA, these claims are “false” and “misleading.” 

On behalf of California resident Amber Takahashi-Mendoza, the organization’s attorneys have filed a class-action lawsuit against the dairy company, citing evidence that it separates calves from “distraught” mothers, and then allows them to be raised in isolation “without vital socialization and natural sustenance.”

PETA claims this causes “immense psychological and physical suffering.”

In contrast, Organic Valley claims on its milk cartons that its cows are treated with the “highest standards of animal care.” Its website reads: “We’re committed to giving our cows happy, healthy lives, and it shines through in our products.”

It was on this basis that Takahashi-Mendoza paid extra for the brand’s milk.

“I am sure other people bought Organic Valley milk thinking its cartons promising humane animal care practices—not to mention love—meant it didn’t inflict some of the cruelest practices typical of dairy factory farming,” she said.

‘All babies need their mothers’

In order for a cow to produce milk, they must first give birth to a calf. According to Compassion in World Farming (CIWF), it is standard practice for a calf to be removed from their mother within just a few days (or in some cases, hours). Because they have strong maternal instincts, they find this process distressing.

“Both the calf and the mother will make loud calls, trying to locate each other after they are separated,” notes CIWF.

In the US, more than 226 billion pounds of milk were sold for human consumption in 2020. Organic Valley is a big part of the market. In the same year, it made more than $1 billion in sales.

“All babies need their mothers,” said Takahashi-Mendoza. “As a mother myself, I can’t imagine a greater trauma than having my newborn taken from me.” Her case has been filed in the Superior Court of California.

Millions around the world trust Plant Based News for content about navigating our changing planet & our role in it.

Our independent team of journalists and experts are committed to making an impact through a wide range of content—and you can help by supporting our work today.

Support Us
heading/author

The Author

Charlotte Pointing

Charlotte writes about sustainable beauty, fashion, and food. She spent more than 4 years editing in leading vegan media, and has a degree in history and a postgraduate in cultural heritage.

More by Charlotte Pointing iconography/arrow-right

Tagged

dairy dairy company dairy cow organic valley
heading/comments

Leave a Comment

Plant Based News Comment Policy

In short:- If you act with maturity and consideration for other users, you should have no problems. Please read our Comment policy before commenting.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
A border collie holding a credit card and a dog holding cash on a backdrop of pet kibble
Culture
Isaias Hernandez
Culture
heading/latest

trending

A border collie holding a credit card and a dog holding cash on a backdrop of pet kibble Culture
dairy cow in a field Culture
New Lawsuit Challenges Dairy Company Organic Valley Over ‘Happy Cow’ Claims
Isaias Hernandez Culture
Queer Brown Vegan On Environmental Racism, The Power Of Social Media, And Hope
A volunteer hands a person food Activism
This Organization Donated 1 Million Vegan Meals To Communities In Need
Woman eating vegan burger in restaurant Alternative Protein
Plant-Based Meat Now Costs Less Than Animal Meat In The Netherlands
Meatable sausages in a pan against a pink background Alternative Protein
Dutch Food Tech Company Meatable Unveils Its First Cultivated Pork Sausages
A Milky Plant machine beside a person drinking milk and a bottle of vegan milk Business
Leading Vegan ‘Make Your Milk At Home’ Product Smashes Sales Targets
Burger, Meatballs, Sausages on a board with vegetables Alternative Protein
Brits Can Offset Flight Emissions With Pea-Based Meat, New Study Finds
eople eat Indian food at a common table together Business
India Introduces Vegan Food Regulations For The First Time
lawyers outside court in front of campaigners Culture
This Climate Charity Took The UK Government To Court – And Won
buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active