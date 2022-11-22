‘They Get Very Little Sex’: Jeremy Clarkson Slams Vegans

Vegans are used to being made fun of for their lack of protein, lack of humor, lack of bone health, and lack of anything to eat but grass. But there’s now a fresh new insult knocking around that none of us could have foreseen…

Jeremy Clarkson, former Top Gear host and controversial anti-vegan campaigner, has poked fun at plant-based people for their lack of fornication.

During an April interview with Kaleb Cooper for his show Clarkson’s Farm, Clarkson was asked his thoughts on reports that oat milk could increase sex drive.

To this, Clarkson replied: “Interesting one. Those who prefer oat milk to milk, almond milk to milk, or seeds and weeds to food, tend to be pallid, spotty, gaunt, anemic, ill, politically weird, and get very little sex as a result of those things.”

When Cooper clarified that the study assessed sex drive, Clarkson replied: “So they may want it more, they’re not going to get it. Because they’re obviously mad. Because they’re drinking milk that isn’t milk.”

Jeremy Clarkson versus vegans

This probably goes without saying, but there’s no evidence at all to suggest that vegans get any less sex than non-vegans.

This is just another example in a long line of anti-vegan rhetoric from Clarkson, who appears to have made it his life’s mission to crack down on plant-based eating.

Much of the time, as above, this consists of relatively light-hearted jibes. In March 2022, he said that if a vegan came to his house he’d “scrape the potato off” the top of a Shepherd’s Pie to feed them. He also said that David Attenborough’s nature documentaries were written by “vegan communists.”

Sometimes, though, Clarkson’s vegan hate takes a more serious turn.

Clarkson goes against the science

Earlier this year, he protested against the decision by Oxfordshire County Council to only serve plant-based food at events. He branded the idea “madness,” and claimed the council had “absolutely no clue about farming.”

This was despite the fact that the motion was passed due to the huge environmental impact animal agriculture has on our planet.

Livestock farming is responsible for at least 14.5 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions. It’s also a leading driver of deforestation and biodiversity loss. The scientific community is overwhelmingly in agreement that a switch to a more plant-based food system is essential to fight the climate crisis.

By continuing his campaign against vegans, Clarkson is going against science. He also disregards the almost 80 billion land animals – plus 1.2 trillion fish – who are killed each year for our food.