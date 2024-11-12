X
Other News Science

Cases Of Bird Flu Among Dairy Workers Going Undetected, Says CDC

Cases could be much higher than previously thought

By

3 Minutes Read

Dairy farm Nearly 500 dairy herds in the US have been infected with bird flu - Media Credit: Adobe Stock

Bird flu infections among dairy workers in the US are more prevalent than previously thought as some cases are going undetected, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Read more: Bird Flu Pandemic ‘Very Likely’, Warns Former CDC Director

Testing of 115 workers in Michigan and Colorado revealed that eight of them (seven percent) had antibodies indicating recent infection with the H5N1 strain of avian flu. The dairy farms where they worked had all had confirmed cases of H5N1 among the cows in the past 90 days. All those who showed evidence of previous infection worked closely with the cows, either milking, cleaning manure, or moving cows.

Half of those with previous infections had no obvious symptoms at the time, while the other half recalled feeling unwell around the time that the herd became infected. Since April, 473 dairy herds in 15 states have been infected, which means that hundreds of worker infections may be going undetected.

Lack of PPE

Worker wearing PPE on farm with cows
เลิศลักษณ์ ทิพชัย – stock.adobe.com Dairy workers wear insufficient PPE

PPE such as safety goggles and respirator masks are recommended to be worn by people working with animals infected with bird flu. But only 37 percent wore goggles, and 21 percent use respirators. None of the eight who had been infected had used masks and only three wore eye protection.

According to the report, the use of PPE has been a challenge on dairy farms due to staff working in hot, tight spaces with a need for good visibility around the cows.

Read more: Man Dies After Contracting H5N2 Bird Flu In First Recorded Case

The report authors suggest that milking cows and working in the milking parlour to be the highest risk activity where PPE would be most needed. All the workers with antibodies had worked in the milking parlour, and seven also milked the cows. Milk from infected cows carries a particularly high viral load.

Among the symptomatic workers with confirmed infections, the most common symptoms were red, draining, or itching eyes. One had feverishness, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, sneezing, diarrhea, and headache, symptoms which were also reported by workers with negative test results. The authors suggest that more workers may have had H5N1 infections but, for various reasons, their antibodies didn’t reach detectable levels.

Transmission of bird flu between mammals has public health experts worried that the virus could become more dangerous to people.

Read more: US To Test Ice Cream And Butter For H5N1 Bird Flu Virus

Tagged

avian flu

dairy farming

zoonotic diseases

Become A Plant Based Chef with our 1000+ recipes! 🥦

We know it can be hard to keep cooking up tasty, exciting meals. So we thought of them for you! Browse our selection of vegan recipes below.

Cook Vegan Recipes!
heading/author

The Author

Claire Hamlett

Claire Hamlett has been a freelance journalist since 2019, covering animals, climate, and the environment. She writes regularly for Plant Based News and has bylines in Sentient Media, The Revelator, and Byline Times. She has previously worked as a climate campaigner and has an MA in Philosophy from the University of Warwick. She's been vegan since 2020 after writing an article on an undercover farm investigation that left her tears.

More by Claire Hamlett

Trust in Journalism
Regulated by IMPRESS: The Independent Monitor For the Press CIC
IMPRESS, 16-18 New Brige Street, London, EC4V 6AG
T 02033254288
E [email protected]
W impress.press
Contact Us
Discover
More

© 2024 Plant Based News is a mission-led impact media platform focused on elevating the plant-based diet and its benefit to human health, the planet, and animals. | Plant Based News Ltd, 869 High Road, London, United Kingdom, N12 8QA, United Kingdom.

buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active