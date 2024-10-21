Plant-Based University Catering Would Slash Costs And Emissions, New Report Finds

Universities could save half a million pounds and 84 percent of greenhouse gas emissions from food by switching to plant-based catering, according to a new report.

Produced by Bryant Research and Plant-Based Universities, the report modeled the financial and environmental impacts of meat-based, vegetarian, and plant-based meals in university catering. The researchers compared the costs of average meals and the environmental impact of 140 different ingredients. The report shows what changes occur across different scenarios, from business-as-usual to transitioning to 30, 50, 70, and 100 percent plant-based catering.

Plant-based meals consistently came out on top for cost-effectiveness and sustainability.

“This report into university catering is, yet another, key piece of support for higher education to step up and do their duty in the face of the climate crisis,” Agnes Sales, a Plant-Based Universities campaigner at the University of Bristol said in a statement. “100 percent plant-based menus would represent a vital, no-nonsense, and common sense step towards campus sustainability.”

Better across all metrics

Plant-Based Universities A number of UK universities are transitioning to plant-based catering

The report shows that plant-based meals beat meat-based and vegetarian meals not only financially, but also across several environmental metrics.

On average, vegetarian meals were 11 percent cheaper than meat-based ones, but fully plant-based cost 30 percent less. For example, a beef lasagne with garlic cheese bread, fries, and side salad cost the upper end of £4.66 wholesale. By comparison, a beetroot and chickpea burger with avocado and sweet potato fries cost £1.51. The potential yearly savings in procurement costs for a mid-sized university by going fully plant-based was about £500,000.

The average carbon footprint of a meat-based meal was 3.2 kg of CO2 equivalents, while a vegetarian meal emitted 1.5 kg, and a vegan on 0.5 kg. Plant-based meals used 69 percent less water and 10 times less land than meat-based meals.

“In line with a wealth of academic literature, the data in this model is clear: a plant-based transition is an environmental imperative,” Billy Nicholles, Research Associate at Bryant Research and the report’s Primary Author said in a statement. He said the research disproved the idea that a plant-based transition would impose extra costs on caterers. Rather it “provides an opportunity for caterers to reduce their food procurement costs.”

Plant-based universities

The report makes several recommendations for universities to become plant-based. These include creating a roadmap to transition by 2030, engage and educate stakeholders such as students and catering staff, and make plant-based the default.

The Plant-Based Universities campaign has so far made headway at 12 universities around the UK. Students unions at universities including Birmingham, Lancaster, and Cambridge have voted in favor of transitioning to plant-based catering at campus eateries.

In 2023, more than 650 academics signed an open letter coordinated by Plant-Based Universities for UK higher education institutions to go 100 percent plant-based.

