Are Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian a plant-based power couple?

In the last few weeks, Lewis Hamilton claimed his 106th grand prix victory at the ­Circuit de Catalunya in Barcelona, while Kim Kardashian’s best-selling Skims brand announced several new stores as part of its growing global expansion.

Hamilton and Kardashian have known each other for more than a decade, but first sparked dating rumours at the start of 2026. They have been attending multiple events together since February, and are reportedly now “exploring” a romantic relationship. But can they be considered a plant-based power couple?

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Is Lewis Hamilton vegan?

Hamilton has said that he follows a vegan diet on multiple occasions, and even praised the health benefits that a plant-based diet had on his late dog, Rosco. The celebrated F1 driver slowly adopted a plant-based lifestyle after learning about the grim reality of animal agriculture from a friend.

“The cruelty is horrible and I don’t necessarily want to support that and I want to live a healthier life,” Hamilton told the BBC. He later told Vanity Fair that his energy levels smoothed out and his skin cleared up after going plant-based, despite the concerns of his doctors and other parties about his protein intake and future performance.

“I mean, I’ve won five world titles since then,” Hamilton said at the time. “I’ve been more consistent than I ever was in the past. So it just takes proving people wrong. And that’s what I did.” Since his comments in 2017, Hamilton has had 53 wins.

Read more: Is Lewis Hamilton Vegan? A History Of His Animal Advocacy

Is Kim Kardashian vegan?

Fred Duval / Shutterstock Kardashian has spoken out about the benefits of plant-based diets on multiple occasions

Kardashian has made several posts about plant-based foods since at least 2020, including celebrating the launch of the vegan Kit Kat and talking about making plant-based meals for her kids. In 2022, she launched her own nine-piece vegan skincare line, SKKN BY KIM, that included cleansers, toners, serums, and more.

Kardashian previously starred in an advertising campaign for Beyond (formerly known as Beyond Meat), and has described the brand’s vegan chicken nuggets as her “current go-to.” In 2021, she told Plant Based News (PBN) that she had been “exploring the plant-based lifestyle hardcore for the last few months.”

At the time of writing, it is thought that Kardashian is not vegan.

However, it has been reported that Kardashian follows a mostly plant-based diet. In 2022, she clarified that she considers herself a “flexitarian,” meaning that she generally prioritizes plant foods but still eats some meat and other animal products.

Read more: Are The Kardashians Vegan Or Plant-Based? Here’s What They Say About Their Diets

Are Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian a plant-based power couple?

Kim Kardashian / Instagram Hamilton and Kardashian have reportedly been dating since at least February

As a couple, Hamilton and Kardashian sit somewhere on the spectrum between plant-based and flexitarian. Hamilton has followed a fully plant-based diet for nearly a decade and calls himself a vegan, while Kardashian has remained flexitarian, despite her self-professed love for plant foods and the health benefits of a meat-free lifestyle.

Taken together, Hamilton and Kardashian might not be fully plant-based, but they are certainly a power couple with the power to advocate for animals and plant foods.

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