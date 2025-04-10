UK Fire Services Issue Wildfire Warnings Ahead Of Expected Hot Weather

British fire services have issued several warnings about wildfires for this coming weekend, which could see some parts of the UK experience the hottest day of the year so far.

While the Met Office has not yet issued any weather warnings, it predicts that temperatures in Greater London could reach 24C on Friday, April 11. This would make it the hottest day of the year after last Friday’s 23C.

London Fire Brigade has urged people to “act responsibly” and follow safety advice, as the UK’s high temperatures and unseasonably dry conditions make wildfires far more likely. People should be particularly vigilant around BBQ safety, discarded cigarettes, and litter.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service issued an “extreme wildfire warning” for Thursday, April 10. The service previously published a warning at the start of April and another alert in mid-March. In all three cases, the Scottish fire service noted that human behavior is the cause of many wildfires and that responsible behavior is crucial in their prevention and mitigation.

An amber wildfire warning is currently in place for Northern Ireland, which has also experienced unseasonable conditions and unpredictable fires. Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) has been fighting a significant blaze in the Sandbank Road area of Hilltown since Sunday, which Sky News reported may have been caused deliberately.

The UK’s 2025 wildfires so far

Adobe Stock A 20-acre wildfire in Ongar, Essex, was caused by a discarded cigarette in 2022

Scotland has had four wildfires in the last week, including a large blaze near East Ayrshire that required campers and other visitors to leave the area. In England, Dorset’s Moors Valley Country Park has had to close after several wildfires broke out on Wednesday.

There have been several moorland fires in Devon and Cornwall this week, preceded by a huge fire on Rosenannon Downs in March that Cornwall Wildlife Trust described at the time as an “attack on nature.” The total number of Cornish wildfires increased by 80 percent last year.

Overall, there have been 286 UK wildfires reported so far in 2025. That’s 100 more fires than were recorded during the same period of 2022, which saw record-breaking temperatures and an unprecedented number of wildfires nationally and throughout parts of Europe.

‘Wildfires are not a seasonal threat’

UK fire chiefs said at the time that the worsening climate crisis has created a “clear and present risk” of future fires. Rising temperatures, droughts, and extreme weather events linked to the changing climate have created optimal conditions for wildfires to get out of control.

The National Fire Chiefs Council (NFCC) made several recommendations to the government about wildfires, resilience, and the future of the UK fire services last year. Earlier this month, the NFCC highlighted “rising pressures” on fire services and called for action once again.

“There is no getting away from the fact that climate change is driving increases in extreme weather events, such as wildfires,” said NFCC chair Phil Garrigan. “Wildfires are not a seasonal threat – they are becoming a persistent and growing risk to life, property, and the environment. We must adapt and invest now to ensure our services are equipped to meet this challenge.”

