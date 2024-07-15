London At ‘Clear Risk’ Of Wildfires Caused By The Climate Crisis

UK fire chiefs say that the climate crisis creates a “clear and present risk” of future London wildfires, caused by rising global temperatures, droughts, and interrelated extreme weather.

Read more: UK Rewilding Group Could Bring Rare White Storks To London

Wildfires broke out in the capital two years ago during one of five record-breaking UK heat waves. On July 19, 2022, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) responded to over 350 incidents, a day the service described as their “busiest since World War Two,” as reported by the BBC.

The London Assembly fire committee has hosted a series of panels to assess the preparedness of the LFB moving forward, and specifically whether it has improved. A review of 2022’s response found that staff and PPE shortages hampered the service’s work.

All firefighters have now received enhanced wildfire training, and the LFB will deploy 30 senior officers as specialist wildfire support as needed. The service now also has four new off-road vehicles, a “holey hose,” and PPE, as well as hydration packs and suncream, to help fight wildfires.

“Firefighters and colleagues across the Brigade demonstrated incredible bravery and determination to respond but it was an example of how firefighters are increasingly being challenged by new extremes of weather as the climate changes,” said Assistant Commissioner Keeley Foster. “We have learned from our response two years ago to make sure the Brigade is well-prepared to tackle this ever-growing risk head-on.”

Read more: Hundreds Of Climate Scientists Predict Global Heating Of At Least 2.5C

‘Preparedness and prevention is essential’

Adobe Stock The climate crisis causing extreme weather events around the world, including in the UK

People are feeling the effects of the climate crisis around the world. While the impact of changing global temperatures disproportionately affects vulnerable communities in the global south, wealthy northern nations like the UK are not immune, either.

The UK just experienced its eighth wettest winter on record, which ravaged crops, livestock, and people’s homes, and a study published in May of this year suggests that the ongoing climate crisis makes future heavy rain and storms 10 times more likely.

A report by the London School of Economics and Science says that 2022’s heat waves were “not an anomaly, but part of a warming trend.” And before its eighth wettest winter on record, the UK experienced its second hottest year and hottest June ever.

“Preparedness and prevention is essential in helping to reduce the risk to our communities to prevent grass fires,” added Foster. “That means not having barbecues in open spaces or on balconies, throwing rubbish away safely and not leaving broken bottles or glass on the ground and disposing of cigarettes properly.”

Read more: Majority Of The UK’s Dairy Farms Found Breaking Pollution Rules