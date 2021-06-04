Reading Time: < 1 minute

Kourtney Kardashian has praised the environmental benefits of a plant-based diet.

The reality TV star discussed her journey to a plant-heavy lifestyle in a recent interview with Vogue featuring model Miranda Kerr.

‘It’s better for the planet’

When asked: “How long have you been eating vegan for?” Kourtney replied: “I don’t know, honestly. I just decided to do it.

“I mean it’s definitely better for the planet… My blood type is A positive so it’s better to not have red meat.”

Is Kourtney Kardashian vegan?

Last month, the celeb posted a vegan ‘What I Eat In A Day‘ in a blog post for her lifestyle brand Poosh.

Kourtney also described her diet as ’95 percent vegan’ to her 121 million Instagram followers.

“If you’re thinking about becoming vegan, you can make the shift in small waves if that’s easier for you,” the blog reads.

“Start by replacing meat with plant-based options once a week and increase from there.

“Kourt admits when she first started, she couldn’t resist and had a baked crab handroll while at dinner during the first few weeks. It’s all about balance and finding how and when you’re comfortable with incorporating the changes into your lifestyle.”

The blog post also says that Kourtney is passionate about the environmental impacts of eating less meat – and has been ‘easing into’ a plant-heavy diet for the past six-seven months.

You can watch the full Vogue interview here