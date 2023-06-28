Another UK University To Go Plant-Based Following ‘Record-Breaking’ Vote

The University of Kent has voted in favor of transitioning its campus to 100 percent plant-based catering.

In what’s thought to be a record breaking voting turnout, 450 students supported the Plant-Based Universities notion to remove animal products from university-run catering facilities. Kent’s student union officially passed the motion on June 22. It will now lobby the catering services to make the transition to a fully plant-based menu by the year 2027-2028.

“We are completely overwhelmed by the support we have received from students to pass this motion calling for plant-based catering at Kent,” said Chris Chudley, 22, from Plant-Based Universities Kent, in a statement. “It is a relief to see our university acknowledging the student body in calling for this necessary transition towards a safe and secure food system.”

Universities move away from meat

This is just the latest in an ever-growing list of UK universities to have made similar moves. In November 2022, the University of Stirling in Scotland became the first British campus ever to vote to go plant-based. Cambridge, Queen Mary University of London, Birmingham, and London Metropolitan have all recently called for similar measures.

Plant-Based Universities A number of UK universities are making moves to go plant-based

Plant-Based Universities was set up in response to the catastrophic impact animal agriculture has on the planet. Livestock farming is responsible for at least 14.5 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions. Some experts believe this figure has been underestimated, however. The industry is also driving deforestation, biodiversity loss, and pollution.

Kent’s Student Union President, Zaid Mahmood, described the decision to move away from animal products as “an extremely important step in combating the climate crisis.” They added that we “must tackle” the crisis together.

Gen Z embrace veganism

Younger people are increasingly opting to move away from animal products. “Generation Z” (those born between 1997 and 2012), in particular, have voiced their support for plant-based eating.

In October 2022, a survey from Oatly found that 81 percent of the demographic were keen to ditch dairy while cooking. An increasing number are also moving away from dairy, with almost half voicing shame around ordering it last year.