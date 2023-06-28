 Another UK University To Go Plant-Based Following 'Record-Breaking' Vote
Environment Other News

Another UK University To Go Plant-Based Following ‘Record-Breaking’ Vote

The plant-based movement is gaining momentum among young people

By

2 Minutes Read

Students at Kent University holding up a banner reading "Plant-Based Universities: End the climate crisis The University of Kent looks set to transition to plant-based catering - Media Credit: Plant-Based Universities
Your ad here?

Advertisement

The University of Kent has voted in favor of transitioning its campus to 100 percent plant-based catering. 

In what’s thought to be a record breaking voting turnout, 450 students supported the Plant-Based Universities notion to remove animal products from university-run catering facilities. Kent’s student union officially passed the motion on June 22. It will now lobby the catering services to make the transition to a fully plant-based menu by the year 2027-2028. 

“We are completely overwhelmed by the support we have received from students to pass this motion calling for plant-based catering at Kent,” said Chris Chudley, 22, from Plant-Based Universities Kent, in a statement. “It is a relief to see our university acknowledging the student body in calling for this necessary transition towards a safe and secure food system.”

Universities move away from meat

This is just the latest in an ever-growing list of UK universities to have made similar moves. In November 2022, the University of Stirling in Scotland became the first British campus ever to vote to go plant-based. Cambridge, Queen Mary University of London, Birmingham, and London Metropolitan have all recently called for similar measures. 

Students at London Metropolitan University holding up a Plant-Based Universities banner
Plant-Based Universities A number of UK universities are making moves to go plant-based

Plant-Based Universities was set up in response to the catastrophic impact animal agriculture has on the planet. Livestock farming is responsible for at least 14.5 percent of global greenhouse gas emissions. Some experts believe this figure has been underestimated, however. The industry is also driving deforestation, biodiversity loss, and pollution. 

Kent’s Student Union President, Zaid Mahmood, described the decision to move away from animal products as “an extremely important step in combating the climate crisis.” They added that we “must tackle” the crisis together.

Gen Z embrace veganism

Younger people are increasingly opting to move away from animal products. “Generation Z” (those born between 1997 and 2012), in particular, have voiced their support for plant-based eating. 

In October 2022, a survey from Oatly found that 81 percent of the demographic were keen to ditch dairy while cooking. An increasing number are also moving away from dairy, with almost half voicing shame around ordering it last year. 

Tagged

environment

kent

uk

universities

university
Your ad here?

Advertisement

Support Plant Based News in our mission to plant 1 million trees by 2030. 🌳

Your donation supports our mission to bring you vital, up-to-the-minute plant-based news and research and contributes to our goal of planting 1 million trees by 2030. Every contribution combats deforestation and promotes a sustainable future. Together, we can make a difference – for our planet, health, and future generations.

Let's Plant Trees 👇
heading/author

The Author

Polly Foreman

Polly is the Deputy Editor of Plant Based News. She has been vegan since 2014, and has written extensively on veganism, animal rights, and the environment.

More by Polly Foreman

Related Posts

The outside of Cafe Van Gogh, a vegan cafe in Brixton, London
Business
Non-Profit Vegan Café Appeals For Help Amid Cost Of Living Crisis

3 minutes to read

Mostly plant-based celebrity Arnold Schwarzenegger
Celebrities
Is Arnold Schwarzenegger Vegan? Here’s What We Know

3 minutes to read

Cows eating hay on a farm
Environment
Study Finds 93 Percent Of Climate News Fails To Mention Animal Agriculture

5 minutes to read

A plate of cultured chicken made by cultivated food brand GOOD Meat, division of Eat Just
Business
Cultured Meat To Be Served At US Restaurants Following Historic Sign-Off

4 minutes to read

Covering Climate Now Logo
The Plant Based Treaty Logo
buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active