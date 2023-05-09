 London Metropolitan University Students Vote To Turn Campus Plant-Based
Environment Other News

London Metropolitan University Students Vote To Turn Campus Plant-Based

Another UK university is moving towards vegan eating

By

2 Minutes Read

Students outside London Metropolitan University holding a banner that says: "Plant-based university end the climate crisis" University students are increasingly aware of the environmental costs of animal products - Media Credit: Plant Based Universities

Advertisement

London Metropolitan University has voted in favor of transitioning to a plant-based campus. 

The vote fell on the same day as the local elections last Thursday, May 4. It saw students vote for university catering to become completely plant-based over the course of the next five years. 

The university looks set to be 60 percent plant-based by the next academic year. The Students’ Union Trustee Board will then lobby for a 10 percent increase each year. It hopes to do so until animal products are fully off the menu. If plans go ahead, food outlets on the university’s Holloway campus will be fully plant-based by the 2028/29 academic year.

Plant Based Universities proposed the motion, which is the fifth of its kind in the UK. It follows in the footsteps of similar votes at Queen Mary, Stirling, Cambridge, and Birmingham. 

“It’s fantastic to see growing numbers of students – the next generation of leadership – taking definitive action on the climate and nature emergencies,” a Plant Based Universities spokesperson told Plant Based News. “It’s clear that we’re coming together to build a better, kinder world.”

Two farmed cows in a field in front of a sunset
Adobe Stock Animal agriculture is a leading cause of the climate crisis

Universities embrace veganism

Campaigners say that such votes demonstrate young people’s commitment to clear solutions to the climate crisis.

“It is now clear that young people, students like us, are stepping up and taking bold and decisive action on climate,” said Sofia Fernandes Pontes, a Plant-Based Universities campaigner at London Metropolitan, in a statement. “This vote is yet another display of a turning tide in the conversation on the need for a plant-based food system. I hope this sends a clear message of inspiration and hope to anyone struggling for climate, animal, and social justice.”

There is no denying that animal agriculture is catastrophic for the environment. It’s responsible for at least 14.5 percent of global greenhouse emissions, and it’s also a leading cause of biodiversity loss and deforestation. 

A number of studies have shown that a shift to more plant-heavy diets is essential to fight the climate crisis. A report published earlier this year found that, even if all fossil fuels were eliminated, our food system alone would push us past the 1.5C limit outlined in the Paris Climate Agreement. 

Tagged

environment

london

universities

university

Advertisement

Millions around the world trust Plant Based News for content about navigating our changing planet & our role in it.

Our independent team of journalists
and experts are committed to making an impact through a wide range of content—and
you can help by supporting our work today.

heading/author

The Author

Polly Foreman

Polly is the Deputy Editor of Plant Based News. She has been vegan since 2014, and has written extensively on veganism, animal rights, and the environment.

More by Polly Foreman

Related Posts

Vegetarian celebrity Gemma Collins wearing a VFC apron in a kitchen
Celebrities
‘Stop Killing Animals’ – Gemma Collins Teams Up With Vegan Chicken Brand VFC

3 minutes to read

An aerial shot of Stockholm during the day
Environment
Vegan Diets In Edinburgh And Stockholm Could Cut 1.5 Million Cars’ Worth Of Emissions

3 minutes to read

Pigs being gassed with CO2 in a metal gondola in a UK slaughterhouse
Activism
Joey Carbstrong Releases First Ever UK Footage Of ‘Horrific’ CO2 Pig Gassing

3 minutes to read

Conceptual AI-generated art depicting a future where foods can be 'produced' on-site
Earth Month
Can ‘Local Meat’ Be A Part Of A Sustainable Future Food System?

15 minutes to read

Covering Climate Now Logo
The Plant Based Treaty Logo
buttons/scroll-to-top/scroll-to-top-small-active